FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen agreed last Thursday there should be no parking fees at Weston's Beach this year but are considering eliminating River Street parking in that area.
The discussion came following a vote taken by Conway selectmen to institute paid parking at the rate of $20 per day at three popular river put-in sites: First Bridge, Davis Park and Smith-Eastman Landing.
The vote was taken to address crowds, trash and overtaxed resources at the recreation sites last summer.
Fryeburg selectmen became concerned that the outdoor enthusiasts would inundate Fryeburg instead.
"We are hoping to head off a situation where the Weston's Beach parking lot reaches capacity and people attempt to park along the road as an alternative," said Fryeburg Town Manager Katie Haley in an email last Friday, explaining why they want to limit parking there.
"Overflow parking along the road is not a safe option, nor is it a desirable option for residents and passers-by," she said. "So we want to formally establish that such parking is unacceptable."
Selectmen on Thursday decided to pursue posting River Street as a no parking zone from the New Hampshire State Line to the area of Weston's Farm.
Haley and Fryeburg Police Chief Aaron Mick proposed that the fines for disobeying the signs should be $35.
Posting the road would require changing the town parking ordinance.
"The board can revise this ordinance and approve this ordinance, but there has to be specific procedures to follow about a public hearing," said Haley. "So that would be the next step."
Selectman Kimberly Clarke made a motion to move forward with that plan. Haley will set the date for the public hearing and she said it will likely happen at the end of April.
Selectman's Chair Tom Klinepeter and resident Nora Schwarz both said they believe the parking ban should be extended past Weston's toward Fryeburg because the road narrows, and there is a hill and line of sight issues in that area.
In an email, Klinepeter said one major reason behind the proposed parking ban is that River Street "is a heavily traveled road and (cars parked along it) could easily become a safety issue."
At the Feb. 25 meeting, selectmen decided that they wouldn't implement parking fees at Weston's Beach or post it "residents only" — something they had been mulling for weeks.
Klinepeter explained the decision by saying that "Weston's Beach is operating this year as it has operated at least for the past 45 years that I know of. It's going to be open for any and everybody that wants to use it with no restriction, no charging for parking."
Clarke added: "In times of pandemic when a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet, we felt it was the wrong message to send; that people from low-income families were not welcome to come recreate in Fryeburg,
She noted that while wealthy visitors could easily pay a day parking fee of $20, "the local folks that service our restaurants and hotels and work in the community, that's a lot of money for them."
However, she warned that Fryeburg's hospitality is not unconditional and may be revoked if visitors abuse the privilege of using the beach.
"We wanted to make it clear when we made that vote was that this is a test year," said Clarke. "And we are going to be studying whether people are respectful of our public beach. And if they aren't respectful, and they don't take care of the river, then it would be likely be restricted in the future."
