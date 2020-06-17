FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen last Thursday finalized the town meeting warrant and set the date for a new Zoom public hearing to review all the warrant articles to be voted on by ballot next month. An article surrounding a 99-year lease of the airport has already raised eyebrows.
Because of COVID-19, all articles will be voted on by secret ballot on July 14, the date of Maine’s primary election.
Voting will take place from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center at 59 Recreation Drive, a new location for voting this year.
The MSAD 72 district also will have voting on July 14 and will hold a public hearing on June 30 at 7 p.m. This will be a virtual meeting, and instructions on requesting online access will be posted at msad72.org.
Before selectmen opted for all-ballot voting, there was to be only one public hearing for certain warrant articles scheduled for today (June 18) at 6 p.m.
Articles requiring a public hearing are No. 33, to allow for a solar facility at Eastern Slope Regional Airport for 45 years; No. 34, calling for a 99-year lease for the Airport Authority; and No. 36, calling for tax assistance for seniors.
Now, in addition to the June 18 hearing, a Zoom hearing will be held June 25 at 6 p.m. on all the warrant articles.
"We're going to try to get as much information out to the people so they can make an educated decision," said Selectmen's Chair Tom Klinepeter.
He added: "What the governor's telling us is you're not going to be able to adjust anything. It's going to be pure up or down."
Typically at town meeting, residents have wide latitude to amend articles by voice or hand vote, but ballot votes don't for allow that.
During Thursday's meeting resident Nora Schwarz had questions about Article 34. The text of the article reads this way:
"To see if the town will vote to authorize the Select Board to enter into a ninety-nine (99)-year lease of the airport property to Eastern Slope Airport Authority (“ESAA”), to include (i) the unlimited right of ESAA to enter into subleases limited to aeronautical purposes without requiring the consent of the Town; and (ii) to include the right of ESAA to enter into subleases to include non-aeronautical purposes ('non-aeronautical subleases') only with the consent of the Town, such consent to non-aeronautical subleases with respect to projects with a proposed project cost of $2,500,000.00 or less to be given by the Select Board, and such consent to non-aeronautical subleases with respect to projects with a proposed project cost in excess of $2,500,000.00 to be given by the Town Meeting."
In a May email to the Sun, Town Manager Katie Haley said that the 99-year lease is basically to assure that the airport will remain an airport for a long time to come. At present, the lease has to be renewed every seven years.
Voters in 2017 struck down an article that would have allowed Nestle to build a Poland Spring bottling plant on airport land. In 2018, voters approved a controversial 40-year lease for a jet hangar.
Schwarz was astonished by the length of the lease.
"Did I read that now that the airport is asking for, correct me if I'm wrong, a 99-year lease?" asked Schwarz.
Klinepeter said Schwarz was correct. He said the article regulates what the airport authority can and can't do with the land. For example, if the article passes, the authority could install another hangar without getting town permission.
Clarke said that lenders look for 99-year leases when making investments.
"In other words, they are saying that this is going to stay an airport," said Clarke.
Still, Schwarz called the term of the lease "exorbitant" and called the two airport articles "shocking."
Funds for additional water monitoring will not be on the warrant, but could be addressed at a special town meeting later this year.
Selectmen in May heard a presentation from Dan Tinkham of Emery & Garrett Ground Water Extractions in Meredith pertaining to water extraction. Poland Spring extracts water for bottling in Fryeburg.
Emery & Garrett recommended in its report that surface water should be monitored in Ward’s Brook downstream of Evergreen Spring and upstream of the influence of Lovewell Pond.
Selectmen said Emery & Garrett didn't get them pricing information in time for an article be placed on the warrant.
In addition, a majority of selectmen, over the objection of one member, voted to use the $100,000 donation from the Fryeburg Fair, made in lieu taxes every year, to offset property taxes.
This money is coming from the "credit reserve account" that Haley said has a "pretty healthy balance"
However, Selectman Kimberly Clarke characterized the credit reserve account as an emergency fund and suggested the money be retained for unforeseen events such as hardship abatements.
"I understand the need to give everybody a couple extra bucks," said Clarke. "I think this would be like $15 for some people, but it would also give a huge tax break to big landowners who don't necessarily need it."
Selectman Tom Kingsbury replied, "In the town of Fryeburg, we get a lot of people on on Social Security that are low income. That $50 is a lot of money to them."
Klinepeter said if the money is to be used, then the town would have at least $1.5 million in its credit reserve account, which he said is "not a bad amount."
Clarke asked how much the $100,000 would lower the tax rate, and Haley and Klinepeter said that couldn't be determined until the town's revaluation is completed.
Selectmen voted 3-1 to propose to voters that money from the reserve account be used to offset taxes.
Clarke was in the minority, and Selectman Richard Murray was absent.
