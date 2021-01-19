FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg's new police chief, who was hired by the town in December without becoming a certified officer, was granted a certification waiver last Friday, Town Manager Katie Haley Tuesday.
Chief Aaron Mick replaced Joshua Potvin, who resigned at the end of July.
Mick, who was previously chief in Dixfield, Maine, started Dec. 4.
On Jan. 6, a Facebook page called "Fryeburg water" headed by Bill Harriman broke the news about Mick's lack of certification. Harriman cited Maine Criminal Justice Academy trustees' meeting minutes from just about a year ago on Jan. 10, 2020.
The minutes of the academy's board meeting show that with regard to Mick, the 16 board members voted unanimously a year ago to "approve the Basic Law Enforcement Program Waiver, pending successful completion of the Maine Crash Training and Law Enforcement Officer's Certification Examination by Aug. 19, 2020."
Maine Criminal Justice Academy Director Rick Desjardins said that the academy holds licensure authority for police and corrections officers. He said the lack of certification could be a problem "if he’s enforcing Maine law." He said Mick could be hired as police chief but that he wouldn’t have law enforcement authority in Maine unless he is certified by the Academy.
"He was in a waiver process when he was hired in the town of Dixfield, but the agency closed (after voters decided to go with sheriff's coverage), and he never completed his waiver process for a Maine law enforcement certification," said Desjardins.
Haley on Jan. 8 said the town was aware that Mick had been policing under a waiver from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy during his time in Dixfield and after that "he was not able to take the exam during the time period when he was not actively employed by a municipality."
When the justice academy board of trustees met Jan. 15, on the agenda was "Basic law enforcement training program waiver requests." One of the requests was for Mick.
"The board voted to accept the waiver application during our Friday board meeting. Both Chief Mick and Town Manager Haley attended the meeting," said Desjardins. "The board agreed on a shortened duration for the completion of the certification exam of 60 days. The board’s vote was unanimous of those members present."
Mick spoke to selectmen at their meeting last Thursday. Selectman Tom Kingsbury asked if he was getting the lay of the land and getting to know the people.
"I'm getting the lay of the town," said Mick, adding he's exploring Fryeburg. "I seem to be able to find my way back, so i guess I'm doing all right."
Selectman Kimberly Clarke said it's hard to get to know people during the COVID-19 pandemic when people have to be socially distanced.
Selectman Jim Dutton said he supported Mick.
"Thank you, I appreciate that," said Mick.
During public comments, a woman whom Klinepeter identified simply as Diane, said people should give Mick a chance.
Before he worked in Dixfield, Mick served in a command/supervisory role in the Dover, Mass., police department for 21 years.
