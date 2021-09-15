CONWAY — Following the retirement of longtime planning director Tom Irving in June, and after months of trying, the town of Conway has hired a new planner, who is set to start work Oct. 17.
The new planner, Jamel Martin Torres, has ties to the area as he is a 2005 Fryeburg Academy graduate, Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen at their Tuesday meeting.
Holmes said Torres has secured rental housing in Conway and signed an employment contract with the town. “Most of the selectmen interviewed him two weeks ago in my office after which we offered him a contract. Of course, we had to negotiate salary and benefits and he had to think about it and then he gave his notice,” said Holmes.
“I did not want to make an announcement until we had ink on paper,” added Holmes.
The son of Ramona and Narciso Torres of Denmark, Maine, Torres, 34, said he is very pleased to return to the area.“I’m excited to be coming home to the valley,” said Torres in a phone interview Wednesday. “This represents a great opportunity for me both professionally and personally.”
Torres most recently was assistant planner in Scarborough, Maine, starting there in 2017. Prior to that, he served as transportation and land use planner for the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission in Saco, Maine, from December 2015-October 2017.
He worked as town planner in Wiscasset, Maine, from December 2014-December 2015; as health promotion coordinator for Healthy Androcscoggin in Lewiston, Maine, February 2013-December 2014; and as community garden coordinator for the Wardner & Fredericks Gilroy Trust in Bridgton, Maine, December 2012-December 2013.
Torres got a master’s degree in community planning and development in May 2012 from the University of Southern Maine, Muskie School of Public Service in Portland, Maine, with a concentration in environmental planning, community planning and community development.
He has a bachelor of science degree in environmental studies from the University of Vermont’s Rubenstein School of the Environmental and Natural Resources with a concentration in ecological land use and environmental stewardship. He is married but separated, with no children. An avid mountain biker, hiker and skier, Torres said he looks forward to getting back to the mountains.
Asked about the challenges Conway faces with short-term rentals, Torres said: “I have not worked on short-term rentals as Scarborough allowed them as a (property) right and did not require a permit.
“I have a lot of experience in reviewing multi-family housing in Scarborough,” he added, “and I feel as a community we are going to have to work with developers to make multi-family projects (viable).”
He said updating the master plan is a healthy exercise every “five to 10” years. In fact, helping the planning board update Conway’s master plan is among the tasks the town sought in a new planner as it grapples with growth and zoning, including with the proposed new 98-room Viewpoint North Conway hotel in Intervale that will be continued at the board’s next meeting Sept. 23.
“I have thoughts, but I’m not going to comment on that project right now,” said Torres.
He said he is a “big advocate” of “walkable and bikable neighborhoods” and is a proponent of making roadways “for all users, not just cars.”
Asked to comment on the to-be-built MWV Rec Path, “The Rec Path, I feel, will be really awesome, and I would like to see more of that kind of thing and others in our infrastructure.”
Steve Porter, selectmen’s representative to the planning board, welcomed Torres to his new post.
“I am very excited to see Jamel on board. I think with his being hired we can move in a positive direction in updating the master plan, tackling zoning, affordable housing, short-term rentals and other duties,” he said.
“We will start slow. He will have a lot of issues on his plate — he is familiar with the area so he is very aware of what the the Conways are facing,” said Porter.
Selectmen’s chair David Weathers said he is looking forward to having Torres at the planning director’s post.
“He has a master’s in planning. He is ‘green,’ but he will learn. We hope this all works out,” said Weathers.
Torres’ parents — both well-known in the greater Mount Washington Valley — expressed happiness with their son’s new post.
“We are ecstatic that Jamel is coming home as a hometown boy, so to speak. We are so proud of him,” said his mother, Ramona Torres.
Added his father, a local baseball umpire with whom Torres hiked part of the Appalachian Trail in 2004, “As a father I am very proud of Jamel — he has worked very hard.”
As has been well-publicized, the family suffered a tragedy when their other son, Angel, disappeared in 1999 at age 21. “Losing Angel was a tragedy that has had a terrible impact on all our lives these past 22 years. It has been part of our lives, including Jamel’s,” said Narciso Torres.
Earlier this month, the reward for information concerning Angel was upped to $20,000 thanks to an anonymous Bridgton business woman.
Angel Torres was last seen on South Street in Biddeford, Maine, on May 21, 1999. Anyone with information regarding Angel’s disappearance is encouraged to call Maine State Police at (800)-228-0857 or (207) 624-7076.
