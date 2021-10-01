FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Fair is scheduled to host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics during fair week, notes Steve Goldsmith, fair trustee, member of the first aid team at the fair and chief of Fryeburg Rescue Association.
Mobile units will be at the fair Monday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m; Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 8, also from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
According to the fair’s Facebook page, all clinics “will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines” and also the Pfizer booster.
The clinics, which are free, will be offered at the fair’s Blue Gate, also known as the Swan’s Fall Gate.
Goldsmith said the first clinic will be sponsored by the New England Arab American Organization of Portland, Maine, and the second and third clinics will be offered by Department of Health and Human Services of Maine.
“The New England Arab American Organization has their own trailer; and the Department of Health and Human Services will be using the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department’s communications trailer on loan,” said Goldsmith Thursday night.
Asked how the clinics came about, Goldsmith said some of the groundwork was laid last spring when Maine Emergency Management Association got FEMA to come to the fairgrounds in late April and early May as part of a series of clinics held around the state.
He gave credit to fair leadership for wanting to make it happen. “This was not necessarily my idea per se — everyone said collectively let’s do this and I organized it,” said Goldsmith. Assisting him in the effort are Mercedes Faucher of Maine Responds; Julie Hardacker of the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health Systems; and Melinda Thomas of the NEAAO.
According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Maine is seeing a fall surge in COVID cases. A total of 925 cases were reported Thursday, a new single-day record. The updated case numbers bring the total number of reported Maine COVID cases since the start of the pandemic to 89,989, with 64,237 confirmed cases, 25,752 probable cases and 1,022 deaths.
Rachel Andrews Damon, fair publicist, said the Fair Finance Committee — David R. Hastings III, Jack Wadsworth and Glenn Zaidman — along with fair president Roy Andrews and fair general superintendent David Andrews, unanimously agreed to hold the clinics when they met about three weeks ago.
She said fair leadership took action after conferring with Goldsmith. “Steve has been part of the first aid team for the fair for 30-plus years. He is also the head of Fryeburg Rescue. He is a safety first guy,” said Damon. “He suggested that we do these clinics, and we all wanted them as well. He managed to pull it all together.”
Damon reiterated that to keep everyone safe, the fair is requesting that fairgoers bring masks with them and wear them when they go indoors as a courtesy to fair workers and vendors. She also said hand-washing stations and sanitizer will be in abundance.
According to the fair’s website, “COVID guidance is provided to Fryeburg Fair by the State of Maine, the Department of Agriculture and the CDC and is followed accordingly.”
Barry Norris, executive director of the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs, noted, “Most Maine fairs this year have hosted vaccine clinics.”
Those include the Skowhegen Fair, Somerset County Fair, Bangor State Fair and Union Fair, according to Goldsmith.
Norris also said, “Our fairs are seeing a 15-28 percent increase in attendance.”
The fair is set for Oct. 3-10. For more, go to fryeburgfair.org or call (207) 935-3268.
