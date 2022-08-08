By RACHEL ANDREWS DAMON, special to The Conway Daily Sun
FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Fair, established in 1851, will host its 172nd annual eight-day Fair from Sunday, Oct. 2-Sunday, Oct. 9.
There's a lot that will be familiar to fairgoers — such as the general admission ticket price, still only $12 — but some new things coming as well, such as Dreamland Amusements' midway.
David Andrews, general superintendent, says, “We’re always making improvements at the fair. We’re very excited about Dreamland Amusements . The midway is going to feel new and better this year.
"We’ve added another 50 picnic tables and have focused on improving seating and rest areas in order for fairgoers to enjoy all we offer. We have more ATM machines, expanded food options, and have made the midway more spacious. It’s going to be a great year.”
Ride tickets will be available online, and they will accept credit cards on site, which should make lines a lot shorter. Rides include the Dream Catcher, Super Himalaya, Starship 200 & Wacky Worm Coaster. Go to dreamlandamusements.com for more information.
This year is the 85th consecutive year of the Baby Beef Show. Randy Hall, superintendent of the Beef Department, says, “Fryeburg is the longest-running baby beef show in New England and it is, by far, the premiere show of them all. Every kid dreams of winning Fryeburg. It was that way when I was in 4H as a youngster and it is now.”
Hall, now 60, knows what he’s talking about as he won in 1977, 1980 and 1981. His mother, Pauline Small, won three times in the 1950s. They are the only parent/child to have won it three times each.
The 2022 Fryeburg Fair annual fair poster with artwork by Johanna Hoffman of Saco honors the Baby Beef program.
The 2022 Fryeburg Fair opens at 7 a.m. on Oct. 2. Opening day highlights include the Firemen’s Muster, 4H Horse Show, Sheepdog Trials, the first of four Pig Scrambles, Ox and Draft Horse Pulling, Flower, Poultry, Dairy Goat, Fleece, Fiber and Sheep Shows, Wreathmaking, Baking Contests, a Duck Herding Demonstration (new this year) and the popular Tractor & Big Rig Pull.
Woodsmen’s Field Day is Oct. 3, starting at 9 a.m. and is the largest spectator woodsmen’s event in North America. Contestants come from all over the U.S. and Canada to compete in over 34 woods skills events. !
Tuesday, Oct. 4, is Senior Citizen’s Day.
This year’s Night Show 2022 roster brings Nouveau Redneck (Rock-Monday), The Eli Young Band (Country-Tuesday), Dirty Deeds-The AC/DC Experience (Wednesday), Rave X, The Outer Limits Tour (Freestyle Motorsports Show-Thursday), Alexandra Kay (Country-Friday followed by the annual fireworks show. Saturday’s Night Show feature Nashville up-and-coming super talent Nate Smith.
The Grand Parade on Saturday, Oct. 8, begins at 10 am., offering a narrated showcase of the Fair’s best livestock, floats, bands, businesses and antique cars.
There will be food vendors, including certified gluten-free options, shopping, crafts, gifts, musicians, entertainers, flower arts, fiber arts, farm & history museums, two beer tents, 3,000 head of cows, horses, oxen, poultry, rabbits, and more. To rent one of 3,200 campsites call (207) 935-2912 or email camping@fryeburgfair.org.
General admission continues to be $12 daily and includes the 8 pm Night Show. Tickets can be pre-purchased online or at the gate in person. Weekly passes (all 8 days) are $80 and must be purchased at the Fair in person. Children under 12 are always free.
Group tickets sales available from the Fair Office. For further information on Fryeburg Fair, go to fryeburgfair.org or email info@fryeburgfair.org or call (207) 935-3268.
