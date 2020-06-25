FRYEBURG, Maine — Stymied by technical difficulties during its virtual meeting on Tuesday, the Fryeburg Planning Board voted 5-0 to table discussion on a proposal to build a 10,000-square-foot hangar at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport until July 7.
That meeting will be held in person at the American Legion Hall at 47 Bradley St. in Fryeburg.
During the hourlong meeting, airport representative Ron Briggs kept losing his internet connection.
Board member Tom Rebmann finally said: “I find this cumbersome. I move that we table this until we can have an in-person meeting."
The motion to table the meeting until July 7 was seconded by chair Patrick Emery, who also was having connectivity problems and approved by Rebmann, Emery, Vice Chair Ed Price and members Edythe Kizaki and Charlie Buterbaugh.
Before losing his internet, Briggs said the hangar would house small business jets — the type that can seat up to 12 passengers that corporations use to fly their executives — and be situated on the north side of the aircraft apron, facing south.
Kizaki questioned why the proposed hangar would be 37 feet tall, as the town’s fire code regulation height limit is 35 feet.
Briggs answered that the dimensions of corporate jets would require that height.
Kizaki and Price asked Fryeburg Code Enforcement Officer John Wiesemann to contact Fryeburg Fire Chief Andy Dufresne and find out if the 37-foot height would be a problem.
Contacted Thursday, Wiesemann said Dufresne "said it was not a problem and he approves of it."
At the meeting, Price said there is an exemption because the airport is located in the industrial district.
The board also unanimously voted to consult with Town Manager Katie Haley on whether they can hold all future meetings at the Legion hall.
Contacted Thursday, Wiesemann said that the public meeting requirement for safe social distancing is based on square footage and that he and Haley believe the meeting can be held at the Legion hall.
"It has larger space than the town offices,” said Wiesemann, adding, “We will also be holding that meeting via Zoom for those who will not be attending.”
“The language is a little confusing … but it looks like we can hold the meeting given safe social distancing,” Haley confirmed Thursday.
Wiesemann said the board also plans to hold its regular July 28 meeting at the Legion.
The hangar was a topic of conversation at the June 9 Conway selectmen’s meeting.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who also sits on the airport's executive committee, said that the total estimated cost of the hangar project in October had been $2.1 million. "The final piece of funding was obtained last fall when the U.S. Economic Development Administration provided a $1.2 million grant," Thibodeau said.
At the May 5 selectmen’s meeting, Thibodeau announced that five bids to build the the hangar had been opened that morning, and the low bid came in at $450,000, less than the engineer’s estimate.
At the May 26 meeting, Thibodeau said the contract was awarded to Jewett Construction of Raymond, N.H., and Scarborough, Maine.
Thibodeau said ground could be broken in the fall, a date that Briggs mentioned also.
The airport got $500,000 from the Northern Border Regional Commission a few years ago. Half came from New Hampshire’s allotment and the other half from Maine.
Three years’ worth of grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration totaling $450,000 had been saved up and put toward the hangar.New Hampshire and Maine Departments of Transportation have kicked in a combined $150,000.
For more, go to fryeburgmaine.org.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this report.
