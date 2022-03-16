FRYEBURG, Maine — Eastern Slope Regional Airport was recently awarded $3.5 million from the federal government to help extend its runway to better serve jet aircraft, but to get the money the airport will need to raise matching funds.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced last week that the $5.25 million she requested for three Maine airport improvement projects was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 Transportation Appropriations bill.
Collins is the ranking member and lead Republican on the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee.
The omnibus funding package passed the House and Senate, and President Joe Biden signed it into law Tuesday.
“Maine’s airports are vital pieces of our state’s transportation network that promote job creation and economic developmen” said Collins.
“As a leader of the Transportation Appropriations Committee, I have long championed investments to improve Maine’s airports. These projects will allow airports across our state to make much-needed improvements to their infrastructure, enhancing the safety and efficiency of operations.”
The bulk of the money, $3.5 million will go to Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg to extend its runway in accordance with an FAA-approved Master Plan to permit jets to operate under various weather conditions.
According to Eric Meltzer of Fryeburg, a local pilot who sits on the authority’s executive committee, “The current runway is 4200 feet long, long enough for many business jets under ideal conditions, which means clean surface, no snow/ice/rain contamination. Runway contamination affects braking and stopping distances.
“We do get business jets regularly, but not as often as we could,” Meltzer said, adding, “It’s the insurance companies that limit them at Fryeburg as opposed to operational limitations generally. Most bizjet insurers want to see 5,000 feet runway length as a minimum.
“The new transient hangar is specifically designed to accommodate larger business jets, so the next logical step is lengthening the runway to increase airport operations for business jets,” Meltzer said.
“We’ve been earmarked funding for the runway extension, but there is still a process to get it done including permitting and, like roadway improvements, any construction must be up to current standards, so taxiway and lighting will need to be improved as well,” he added.
Also receiving federal funds were the Machias Valley Municipal Airport ($1.25 million for runway improvements), and the Brunswick Executive Airport, $500,000 for a Customs and Border Protection Facility.
Eastern Slope Regional Airport Authority Vice Chairman Carl Thibodeau hailed Collins’ announcement.
“Sue Collins knows this airport, she believes in this airport,” said Thibodeau, a licensed pilot who is also a Conway selectman.
Collins, he said, “knows the critical nature of the airport to the Mount Washington Valley.”
He said the airport provides an an alternate way for tourists and business people to get to the valley as well as providing a base for Angel flights to help with humanitarian causes. He said the current owners of Cranmore Mountain Resort made the decision to buy based on the airport’s existence.
He stressed the importance of the runway expansion, which will take it from 4,200 feet to 5,001 feet.
For many small-jet pilots and their airplane insurance companies, the runway is simply considered too short. Some insurance companies will only allow certain planes they cover to land only when the runway is dry. Other planes, both jet and turbo prop, that have reverse thrust capability can land there under varied weather conditions, including rain and snow.
Reverse thrust sends the engine prolusion forward and causes the plane to slow down.
“If you don’t have reverse thrust, you rely on brakes, and brakes on airplanes are just like brakes on cars — that’s all you got slowing you down and you get a patch of ice, or hydroplane in the water, then they’re ineffective,” said Thibodeau.
Extending the runway would also enhance aeronautical safety. If a pilot heading to Portland, Main,e learns that there is an issue at the airport in Portland and can’t land there, he or she would he able to land in Fryeburg.
Thibodeau said the airport will still need local funding from the towns of Conway and Fryeburg.
The federal money is administered by the FAA, and that will require a local match of 10 percent. Maine DOT put in half of that, so the airport will still need to come up with $175,000.
Every dollar helps, said Thibodeau, adding that the Eastern Slope airport authority is also lobbying New Hampshire for funds and looking at other ways to raise the balance of the match.
Conway voters in April will be asked for an annual contribution of $10,000. Fryeburg residents, who vote in June, will be asked for $20,000.
“So that $10,000 becomes even more critical now than it has been in the past, using it for just maintenance items. And now we actually need it as part of the match to allow us to get that $3.5 million,” Thibodeau said.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said she supports the funding for the airport.
“I’m glad to see federal dollars supporting our regional and local airports, particularly the Eastern Slope Regional Airport, which serves residents in North Conway and Mount Washington Valley,” said Shaheen.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
