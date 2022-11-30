CONCORD — It was the first day of orientation for about 110 new members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The newly elected representatives to the 400-seat chamber got a guided tour of the historic chambers from the staff of the State House Visitors Center.
Freshmen members of the Carroll County delegation were among the tour-takers.
David Paige (D-Conway) told the Sun on Wednesday via email: "The organizers did a spectacular job and lined up an A-team of legislators from both parties to present and share their from-the-trenches perspectives.
"It was wonderful to see the orientation presenters modeling the kind of camaraderie across party lines that we'll need to be effective in getting the job done for our constituents in a very closely divided House," he said.
"The various staff offices also held an open house for the freshmen, and it was a real treat to begin getting to know the incredible State House staff, from the legislative research team to committee services staff," Paige added.
Mike Belcher (R-Wakefield) reported: "Orientation is ongoing, but it's been nice to meet everyone and begin to learn procedures and strategy that I hope to put to good use representing the citizens of Carroll County 4."
For Lisa Mazur, it was her first tour of the State House, as she entered the chambers which have been in continuous use since 1819.
Mazur is a Republican who lives in Goffstown and will represent the voters of Goffstown and Weare.
She noted she recently became a U.S. citizen and for her, becoming an American and an elected leader is a lot to digest in a short period of time. She said she hoped she might be chosen for a committee like Health and Human Services but right now, she was just all eyes, waiting to learn how she will serve.
The orientation includes information on how they will be able to file legislation in addition to where to park and locations for the bathrooms.
The freshmen was broken into several groups touring the building as people like Gov. Chris Sununu walked by.
“We had a little caucus last week,” Mazur said of the Republican gathering, but she said she was just learning about things like where to get mail.
The next few days will include more information so the freshmen will be able to hit the ground running and that starts next Wednesday when the entire body of both the House and Senate convene for the first time, in an event called Organization Day.
Organization Day, which is the first Wednesday in December, is the day the House and Senate elect their leaders, as well as the Secretary of State and the State Treasurer.
Conway Daily Sun reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.