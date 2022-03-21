PINKHAM NOTCH — The 2022 Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon took place under at times drizzly and foggy conditions with thin snow cover at Great Glen Trails and in Mount Washington’s famed Tuckerman Ravine last Saturday.
The five-part race started at 8 a.m. at Great Glen with a 6-mile fat bike ride, followed by a 6-mile freestyle cross-country ski leg and a 5-mile backcountry snowshoe, up part of the Mt. Washington Auto Road and then down the Connie’s Way Trail to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. From there, it was a 3-plus-mile mountain run up the Tuckerman Trail to Left Gully in Tuckerman Ravine for a GS.
Skiers and snowboarders then down-climbed Sherburne Trail just below the U.S. Forest Service’s Hermit Lake Shelter to bomb down to the finish line in Pinkham Notch.
Due to thin cover, there was only one course at Great Glen for fat bike and cross-country ski legs.
Taking top honors in the solo TuckerMan class was three-time former Olympic cross-country skier Kris Freeman of Concord, who used his 15 years of professional cross-country ski racing experience to take a big lead on the cross-country segment, only to see that drastically dwindle in the challenging snowshoe journey, but he said he then had a great ski run in Left Gully and down the snake-like Sherbie, which had its share of exposed rocks, recreational skiers and ice.
Freeman’s total time in the 22-man solo field was 3 hours, 15 minutes and 56.1 seconds, besting second-place finisher Jack Elder’s time of 3:27:19.4 and third-place finisher Ryan Welts’ mark of 3:40:38.3.
Said Freeman, “I lost a lot of that advantage in the showshoe. I had to break trail on most of Connie’s Way, which gave the competitors behind me a pretty big advantage. I think I only had a 2-minute lead over the next individual competitor going into the hike from Pinkham Notch … I felt great and after the frustration of the snowshoe, it was fun to be rewarded with speed for my effort.”
Among the solo competitors was Matt Burkett, who placed 10th. Burkett in the past captained a multi-champion squad known as All Stoved Up, but this year opted to compete in the TuckerMan class. He did all five events, supported by his wife, past women’s team champion the WildTuckerettes and Tuckerettes member, Carrie Burkett, who is the director of the North Conway Community Center. Not only did Matt compete, he tended bar at the awards party, held at Ledge Brewing in Intervale.
Top female TuckerWoman in the four-woman solo class was defending champion Josie Fisher, 31, of Arlington, Mass., with a time of 3:29:17.3, followed by Ginger Reiner in 4:57:32.8 in second and Lianne Altieri in third place with a time of 5:10:48.9.
Said Fisher, an internal medicine resident at Mass General, “I’m so impressed with what the race organizers were able to pull off given the limited snow this year. It’s probably my favorite race of the year.
“My background is as an ice hockey player — I played in college at Amherst — but my primary sport these days is skimo racing, so my favorite leg is the combination of the fourth and fifth legs, which includes skinning up to the bowl, bootpacking and then the long ski descent,” Fisher said.
Local teams placed tops in the men’s class, the all-women class and the co-ed class.
In the six-team all men’s class, repeating as team champs was Ledge Brewing Co. co-owner Silas Miller’s Fresh Off the Couch squad, which boasted a time of 3:08:56.8. In addition to ski leg racer Miller, the team is comprised of fat biker Jake Inger, cross-country skier Lincoln Benedict, snowshoer Kelton Cullenberg and trail runner Aaron Finley.
Second in the all-men’s class were Riders on the Storm — Ben Kelley, Kevin Tilton of Conway, Paul Kazanchuk and Dennis Claire — in 3:40:44.6, followed by the Reissmeiers in 4:20:15.7. The Ressmeiers consisted of Frank Stegmeier and Stan Keiss.
Taking top honors in the two-team women’s team class were the Andes Slaydies in 4:04:27.0, comprised of fat biker Christina Filipoweich, Cozy Mitchell (who had won the women’s title at the 47th Red Parka Challenge Cup at Cranmore the day before); snowshoer Lilly Morgan, trail runner Victoria Weigold and skier Erin Paradis.
Placing second in the all-women’s class with a time of 4:46;49.3 was Half Drunk Dunk, comprised of fat biker Evan Williams, cross-country skier Annie Hines, snowshoer Grace Evans, trail runner Suzy McKinney and skier Louisa French.
In the five-team co-ed team class, the Valley Originals, a Kennett High team sponsored by the Valley Originals, was first in 3:36:12.7, featuring fat biker Joey Nichipor, cross-country skier Gabriel Freeman, snowshoer Piper Lopashansky, trail runner Patrick Laughland and skier Charlie Murdoch Roy.
They were followed by Team Brew-Ski (4:15:25.1), comprised of fat biker Chris Melino, cross-country skier Cody Whelan, snowshoer Emily Kweesell, trail runner Gabriel Putnam and skier Sam Jacey. Team Burgeon was third with a time of 4:38:15.3, and featuring fat biker Larry Burke, cross country skier Daniel Brodhead, snowshoer Sarah Canney, trail runner Michael Darcy and skier Rudy Glocker.
Proceeds benefit Friends of Tuckerman Ravine which assists the USFS Snow Rangers Mount Washington Avalanche Center. For more info, go to friendsoftuckermanravine.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.