FREEDOM — At their meeting Monday, Freedom selectmen received a petition signed by over 100 people asking the board to reverse the firing of former town administrative assistant Janice Godfrey Zecher.
About two dozen or so residents attended the meeting held at town hall.
Zecher, who started working for the town Sept. 8, 2015, was terminated Feb. 8. She was earning $21.50 per hour, 35 hours per week, said Town Administrator Ellen White in emails to the Sun Tuesday. White added the position will be 40 hours moving forward.
Minutes of the Feb. 8 meeting show Zecher was fired by selectmen Les Babb, Ernie Day and then-selectman Alan Fall.
Fall was replaced at the polls by Melissa Florio at the March 9 election.
On Monday, the new board received a petition from residents asking that Zecher be reinstated.
"We the undersigned eligible voters of Freedom, New Hampshire, respectfully petition the Freedom select board to demonstrate a higher degree of professionalism regarding all personal resource matters, with emphasis on those matter which may adversely affect an employee," states the petition.
It proposes the following solution: "Reverse the Select board decision of 8 February, 2021 to terminate Janice Godfrey Zecher and to re-instate Janice Godfrey Zecher as the Freedom Administrative Assistant at the Town of Office."
According to meeting minutes, Zecher asked that discussion regarding her employment to he held in public. Selectmen denied that request but allowed her to invite in whomever she wanted.
On Monday, before turning the meeting over to Florio, who Babb said had human resources experience, Babb said residents had come to the selectmen's meeting last week to ask them to reinstate Zecher.
However, "there was a unanimous decision not to do that," said Babb.
He said the town was fortunate to have Florio because of her background. She is president of Ambix, a plastics engineering firm, and has worked in human resources previously.
Florio said, "We as a select board, would like to thank everybody who signed the petition for getting involved and for caring about the government and how we operate and what's been going on.
"Unfortunately, we can't speak about the select board side or the town side of public situation, there's these personnel laws that are in place to protect employees, whether they're current or former employees, and their confidentiality and privacy," Florio said.
Babb said he was limiting public comment to five minutes. Some in the audience interpreted that as a limit of five minutes per person, but Babb later clarified he meant five minutes total.
First to make a comment was Zecher herself.
"I'm still waiting for my personnel file," said Zecher. "I've been asking since February. And I'm not getting any response at all from the office."
Babb and Florio replied she was supposed to have it by now but it had been held up by the town attorney.
Zecher said the town administrator wouldn't respond to her emails, and Babb replied that legal counsel told them not to answer her emails.
Resident Paul Elie questioned the protocol that selectmen used to fire Zecher. Elie said he was familiar with employment practices both in the private sector and the military.
"The fact that the employee has not received the personnel file in over a month is ludicrous," he said. "You (selectmen) work for us. We have the power to hire and fire the select board."
A resident named Susan Bygrave asked if the protocol described in the town handbook was followed and Florio replied, "We cannot discuss any details of the case."
After the meeting Zecher said she has had "unbelievable" public support.
"I'm still not sure what happened at the town office but I will find out," said Zecher.
Freedom Historical Society board member Brandon Buttrick told selectmen that last spring Zecher was a great help to the society, which created an exhibit honoring Freedom's veterans, listing over 500 of them by name.
"I understand you can't say anything, but I just find it amazing to me that she has been let go because if anybody in town has been more helpful, it's been Janice," said Buttrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.