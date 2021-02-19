CONWAY — Sarah Verney Frechette has resigned from the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, and her position will be filled in the town election scheduled for April 13.
Then known as Sarah Verney, she won a one-year seat to the board as a write-in candidate in 2018 and was re-elected to a three-year seat in 2019
Because she submitted a timely resignation, her seat will be listed as being open for the April election. Other members whose terms are expiring this year include Bob Drinkhall, Mike Laracy, Diane Ryan and Eric Dziedzic.
At their Feb. 10 meeting, budget committee chair Jim LeFebvre said: “There is only one item of new business I need to bring to your attention. In accordance with paragraph 12 of the budget committee operating procedures, I have written a letter to Sarah (Frechette) regarding to her failure to attend meetings from the 6th of January."
Reached for comment, Frechette told the Sun on Thursday: "I have resigned from the budget committee. As you may know, I am a new mom and with the pandemic and the volume of budget committee meetings in the winter, it just proved to be a challenge."
She said her resignation was effective immediately.
Town Clerk Louise Inkell said LeFebvre told her he had accepted Frechette's resignation.
"Her position will appear on the ballot for the budget committee," said Inkell.
The clerk explained that the deadline for people to resign and to have their former seat listed as vacant on the warrant is the day before the sign-up period begins. In Conway's case, the sign-up period begins Feb. 24, so the deadline is Feb. 23. The resignations have to be submitted to the chairs of the respective boards.
Inkell said after the deadline positions would be filled by appointment either by the board with the vacancy or the selectmen. The appointee would fill the seat until the next election.
The winner of Frechette's seat would serve the balance of her term, which is a year.
Frechette is also on the planning board. Town planner Tom Irving said there are no issues with her attendance. Her planning board term will expire in 2022.
The budget committee has been meeting in person in the professional development room at Kennett Middle School because some members are not able to access Zoom. Frechette has attended some planning board meetings by phone.
