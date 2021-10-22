CONWAY — Come Nov. 1-3, the New England Ski Museum will be working with School Administrative Unit No. 9 to present trainloads of learning and fun for local fourth graders, including rides on the Conway Scenic Railroad and visits to the museum’s Eastern Slope Branch as well as activities at the North Conway Community Center and North Conway Country Club.
The highlight each day will be the re-enactment of Austrian ski great Hannes Schneider’s famous arrival at the North Conway Train Station on Feb. 11, 1939, to teach skiing at Cranmore Mountain and put North Conway on the skiers’ map of North America.
The Schneiders’ arrival after their release from Nazi captivity was a big moment in local history, and led the way to the region’s evolution into a major ski destination.
The planned school events add to other local tributes to the Schneiders, including the New England Ski Museum’s annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup, held in March at Cranmore Mountain Resort but not last year due to COVID. It is scheduled to return March 5, 2022, according to NESM executive director Jeff Leich.
The events Nov. 1-3 all will tie in with the nonprofit, Franconia- and North Conway-based member-supported nonprofit museum’s mission of “honoring skiing’s past while preserving its future.”
“The museum is lucky to have such dedicated volunteers at the Eastern Slope Branch. It's totally appropriate that the Conway community, where Eastern Slope Ski Club was one of the first, if not the first, junior ski programs in the country, keeps that connection between the sport and the town alive by introducing these students to the part their town played in the early development of skiing,” said Leich.
“We’re doing this because it is so important to preserve our history and to share it with our local children,” said NESM volunteer Betty Newton, who along with fellow NESM ski volunteer Elaine Swanson is coordinating the event, working with other volunteers and SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard.
The Conway School Board gave their approval at the board’s Sept. 11 meeting.
In addition to Conway Elementary, fourth-graders from Pine Tree, John H. Fuller, Josiah Bartlett Elementary and Jackson Grammar School will be participating.
“Betty came to me last spring and outlined what she had in mind, and I thought this was a great idea,” said Richard. “We live in a place with all of this history, so why not celebrate it?”
He said many young students are unaware of the special role that Cranmore and the region played in ski history, with Eastern Slope Ski School founder Carroll P. Reed (1905-95), Cranmore developer and native son Harvey Dow Gibson (1882-1950) and famed instructor Hannes Schneider (1890-1955) — “the Father of Modern Skiing” — and son Herbert Schneider (1920-2012) working to develop skiing, which is now New Hampshire’s state sport.
“Students learn about New Hampshire history in the fourth grade,” said Richard, noting that learning about ski history is part of that curriculum — this program will enrich that appreciation."
He said that after his initial meeting with Newton and her volunteer assistant Elaine Swanson and museum staffer Elaine Stockbridge last spring, they all had a productive meeting with SAU 9 elementary principals in June.
“That was an awesome meeting,” said Richard.
Swanson worked out the train rides with Jennifer Andruzzi and staff at the Conway Scenic Railroad. The committee has also worked with Carrie Burkett of the North Conway Community Center as well as Kevin Walker of the North Conway Country Club and Mark Butterfield, executive director of the Gibson-Woodbury Foundation, for use of the gazebo outside the Eastern Slope Branch.
Students will depart from North Conway at 10 am those days and will then return to the 1874-built North Conway Victorian station.
Re-enactments have been done for Cranmore's 25th, 50th, 70th and 75th anniversaries.
The re-enactment of the Schneiders’ arrival this year will be done with the help of volunteers from the 1935-founded Eastern Slope Ski Club, which began its Junior Program in 1938 — a program that continues to this day in local schools, enabling local youngsters to learn how to ski, cross country ski and snowboard.
(At the Conway School Board’s most recent Oct. 12 meeting, John Fuller Elementary school Principal Danielle Nutting announced that after a year’s hiatus due to COVID concerns, plans now call for the ESSC Junior Program to be back at her school this coming season — Richard said it is his understanding that the Junior Program will be back at all local schools as in past years).
Newton said that this year’s program is being funded through a 2020 $1,000 Cal Conniff grant from the New England Ski Museum to the Eastern Slope Ski Club.
“We worked with the Eastern Slope Ski Club and the grant is being funded through them to us,” said Newton. “We have also received several donations in addition to the grant so it is not costing the schools anything — their only expense is bus transportation from the museum back to the schools.”
Newton said the effort is being done to honor the memory of late local ski racer, ski coach and Eastern Slope branch employee Martha Coughlin Corrock, who die at age 66 last May while in Challis, Idaho.
“Martha and I had spoken about how neat it would be to do this for local kids in September 2019. Then, she tragically died while out west,” said Newton, who said the project is being dedicated to Corrock under the moniker, “in Martha’s Memory.”
“When Martha was a young skier here in the valley,” said Newton, “she and Kevin Sullivan were selected in a contest to both get to go to St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria, where Hannes Schneider was from. She always talked about what a life-changing event that experience was for her.”
Now, this event not only honors the Schneiders and skiing but also Corrock’s passion for the sport.
Originally from Swampscott, Mass., her family when she was young moved to North Conway, where she skied at Cranmore and eventually became an alpine racer.
She went on at age 14 to a summer ski race camp in New Zealand coached by Warren Witherell. She then developed a program for student ski athletes and trained under Witherell at Burke Academy in Vermont to pursue her alpine racing dream, setting the standard for ski racing academies in the country.
Martha was named to the U.S. Ski Team in 1970 and by her 18th birthday was ranked in the top seed in all alpine events in the world.
She later pursued a career in baking and after returning to Mount Washington Valley became active in coaching for the MWV Ski Team.
“She felt it was important for local kids to ski and to learn about local ski history,” said Newton.
Newton and others hope that this will become an annual event.
“Based on the success of this year we would like to make an event available to all fourth graders in the Mount Washington Valley and eventually to perhaps offer similar field trips with the reenactment and the ski museum visit with other fourth grades from throughout the state,” said Newton.
Newton outlined the specific details about this year’s activities, noting students each day will embark on their train rides at 10 a.m.
Bartlett and Jackson students on Nov. 1 will ride the train Bartlett south to the North Conway Train station.
Pine Tree of Center Conway on Nov. 2 will board the train in Conway and ride to North Conway.
John H. Fuller Elementary students on Nov. 3 will board the train in North Conway and ride south to Conway, where they will be joined by Conway Elementary students for the ride back north to North Conway.
On the train, students will learn about local ski history from local historians, including Tom Eastman of The Conway Daily Sun, author of two books on the history of Cranmore, and George Cleveland of WMWV 93.5-FM.
The re-enactments will take place just as it did 82 years ago at the station, with Members of the Schneider family having been invited to participate, joined by
Eastman, Cleveland and other local personalities portraying the roles of Gibson, early Austrian Eastern Slope Ski School instructor Benno Rybizka and the Schneiders.
After the re-enactment, Newton said students will visit the NESM’s Eastern Slope Branch, where they will participate in a ski history scavenger hunt being set up by Stockbridge after learning about the ski trains of old that used to roll into North Conway every weekend from the 1930s-50s and more.
They next will go to the North Conway Community Center, where they will participate in a S.T.E.M. project involving the creation of pipe cleaner skiers/snowboarders to compete in a race on a fabricated ski mountain. Betsy Packard and Jan Quint are the lead volunteers for that project, Newton said.
After that, they will proceed to the North Conway Country Club where they will be served healthy snacks and participate in an art project coordinated by NESM volunteer Kathy Baltz.
“Without the support of all the New England Ski Museum volunteers this project would not be possible,” said Newton.
Under the plan worked out with SAU 9 schools, students will then have from Nov. 3 to 30 to create ski-history related projects based on what they learned or were inspired by about local ski history form their field trip.
Those projects will then be presented to parents and the community Nov. 30 at an open house from 4-7 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center and the Eastern Slope Branch.
“We not only want to share this region’s rich ski history with the children, but we also want people to get to see all that the Eastern Slope Branch and the New England Ski Museum have to offer,” said Newton, one of the ski museum’s “Downhill Divas” and founder with Gail Costello and Bunny Brauns of Cranmore Mountain Meister’s’ Mountain Mamas team.
She is the wife of Cranmore Snowsports School’s adult lessons supervisor Donnie Newton.
In addition to Swanson and Stockbridge, her team of volunteer liaisons include Vicki MacDougall with John Fuller; Corinne Rocco with Josiah Bartlett; Stockbridge with Conway Elementary and Gail Costello, Carol Hastings and Chris Collins at Jackson Grammar and Pine Tree Elementary.
She also thanked Stefi Reed Hastings of Fryeburg, daughter of the late ski school and ski shop pioneers Carroll and Kay Reed; NESM Eastern Slope Branch volunteer of the year Susan Fox; NESM board of directors member Elizabeth Kane and transportation coordinator Martha Leich, wife of the NESM's Jeff Leich.
Newton said anyone interested in volunteering for various positions for the event may stop by the Eastern Slope Branch for a volunteer application.
For more information, contact Newton at bjanenewton@yahoo.com, Swanson at elainegordonswanson@mac.com or call the Eastern Slope Branch at (603) 730-5044 or go to newenglandskimuseum.org.
