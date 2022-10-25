Four people are seeking two seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 6 which will cover Wolfeboro and Tuftonboto.
Incumbent John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro) is seeking re-election and the other candidates are Republican Katy Peternel of Wolfeboro and Democrats Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner both of Wolfeboro have thrown their hats in the ring for District 6. The election is Nov. 8.
Carrie Duran
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Duran: I believe New Hampshire should be a leader in protecting our environment and doing all it can to mitigate climate change. The time for action is now so we can ensure a safe and healthy environment and protect our beautiful state for our children and generations to come.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
Duran: My legislative experience as a family and disability advocate has given me insight to how our state and local government functions, how to work with legislators in a bi-partisan manner, how to communicate effectively with constituents and listen to their needs, and how to serve my community with compassion, strength and commitment.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
Duran: My father, Chef Leonard Martin proposed the idea of having a culinary school in the space in 2016. He saw a need for affordable educational and training opportunities for our younger workforce. Even though my father fell ill and was not able to complete the project, I think he was on the right track with using the space in a fresh and creative manner. Having toured the facility many times, I think we have a unique opportunity to repurpose the space for housing. We have an affordable housing crisis in Carroll County. Transforming the former county nursing home into a vibrant community hub for local residents which potentially reimagines and challenges affordable and workforce housing norms, would be beneficial to Carroll County.
For Democrats: If Biden was the Democratic nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
Duran: Yes, I would.
John MacDonald
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
MacDonald: The economy, inflation and soaring energy prices. New Hampshire families are struggling with the rising costs of food, electricity, home heating oil and other necessities of life.
These problems are due to the failed policies of Washington and our current federal delegation, who have done nothing to stop inflation or lower our energy costs.
It will be up to the members of the New Hampshire House to work to return as much money possible to our local communities to help offset these rising costs.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
MacDonald: My lifetime commitment to public service and my proven record of a willingness to work with others regardless of differing opinions or political party are what I consider to be characteristics of a productive State representative.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
MacDonald: Currently, the Carroll County Commissioners are working to determine what would be the best use of the former nursing home. While considering the current and future needs of the citizens of Carroll County.
If re-elected, I will evaluate the Commissioner's proposal for their proposed use. Keeping in mind the current and future costs, and the related benefits to the taxpayers of Carroll County.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
MacDonald: I will support whoever the Republican nominee is for President is in 2024. Over the past several months there have been numerous possible potential presidential candidates visiting our State. I have not formed any opinion concerning any of them.
Gogi Millner
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Millner: The most important issue facing New Hampshire is the Extremist members of the Legislature who ran as Republicans, and took over the GOP. Two of the most important laws were passed by being inserted into the budget. They were not debated in the House or Senate.
Our “moderate” Republican Representatives failed to stand up for women and they failed to stand up for public schools. They should have rejected this budget. Instead they joined with the Free State Republicans and supported their bills.
The 24 week abortion ban limiting women’s rights to make personal health decisions was passed as part of the budget. This life changing law is the most restrictive abortion ban in our state’s history. Women’s decisions about their bodies are private and should not be legislated by any government.
The Education Freedom Bill, also inserted into this budget, will send public money to private schools and raise our real estate taxes. I will support public schools, teachers, students and curriculum from unreasonable limitations on what can and cannot be taught. I do NOT support public money being used to support private and religious schools.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
Millner: I am a good listener, a good student, willing to work hard and learn all sides of an issue. I’m willing to work with others and I’m willing to compromise if coming up with a good bill with imperfections is better than inaction.
Moving forward with bills that benefit the health, safety, and welfare of the entire community should be the job of government. I recognize that Climate Change and Environmental issues need to be addressed immediately. I’m honest and I can be depended upon to represent the people of NH, not corporations.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
I think this is an asset to the community that should be developed. Whether it is used as low income housing, homeless housing, halfway house housing or workforce housing there is clearly a lack of housing in Carroll County. If this isn’t feasible it should be developed for office rentals or other retail use. I certainly wouldn’t sell it or destroy it.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
Millner: I will support the Democratic nominee for President in 2024. If that nominee is Joe Biden, I will support him. I think he’s done a good job dealing with the pandemic, climate change, safeguarding Medicare, Social Security, and re-establishing good relations with the rest of the civilized world. He’s brought civility and sensitivity back to the political conversation. He has brought the US back to the world leadership role it played before the last administration destroyed our credibility, and he is leading the world in support of defending Ukraine’s Democracy from Russian aggression.
Katy Peternel
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Peternel The most important issue facing New Hampshire is the economy. Rising interest rates and inflation coupled with the rapidly increasing cost of fuel, housing and food will severely impact our state. The average household is spending $460 more per month. We will need to work very hard to reduce taxes and control spending in order to help the residents of our state continue to afford the basic essentials of daily life. The $100 million cut to state education property tax needs to be made permanent, the elimination of the Interest and Dividends tax needs to be implemented in full, and we need to maintain the reduction in business taxes. All of these measures resulted in a revenue surplus for New Hampshire.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
Peternel:As a military wife, mother, grandmother, long-time Wolfeboro resident, and former small business owner, I am very concerned for the future of our state. Running for office was never something I intended to do. However, I saw a need for more conservative leadership in Concord and decided that I wanted to be the one to represent our towns to make a difference. Every step of the way has been a learning experience. I have not faltered with challenge. This hard effort earned me more votes than either incumbent in the primary. I have met with and listened to the concerns of many residents of Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro. I intend to continue that same hard work for you in Concord.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
Peternel: I have reviewed the minutes of the April 28, 2022 Carroll County Commissioners’ meeting, spoken with all three Commissioners, and Crystal Sawyer, Director of Carroll County Adult Education/ Carroll Academy. It is my opinion that they have a well-developed plan for the use of the former county nursing home building(Annex). Given the structural integrity, it should be put to better use. The UNH Extension has an extensive list of proposed uses for the Annex. Carroll County Adult Education is currently using the facility for classes and could also expand their offerings with some remodeling. Plans for additional office space for the county, centralized purchasing, and meeting rooms all seem to be both needed and wanted by various organizations within the county. With the cost to tear down one or both wings, approaching $800k, in addition to the cost of building a new structure, it appears that the most fiscally conservative approach would be to utilize the current structure. In addition, these plans have the potential to generate some income for Carroll County.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
Peternel: Given I am running for state representative of Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro, I do not think that whom we are going to elect for president in 2024 is germane. We can make the most difference by voting at the local level and therefore this 2022 mid-term election is crucial to our future as a state. Ultimately, I will support whomever the Republicans nominate.
