Four people are seeking two seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 6 which will cover Wolfeboro and Tuftonboto. 

Incumbent John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro) is seeking re-election and the other candidates are Republican Katy Peternel of Wolfeboro and Democrats Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner both of Wolfeboro have thrown their hats in the ring for District 6. The election is Nov. 8. 

Carrie Duran

Carrie Duran (D-Wolfeboro) is a candidate for House District 6. (COURTESY PHOTO)
John MacDonald

Incumbent Republican John MacDonald is a candidate for House District 6
Gogi Millner

Gogi Millner (D-Wolfeboro) is a candidate for House District 6. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Katy Peternel

Katy Peternel is a candidate for Carroll Count House District 6. (BIRCH BLAZE STUDIOS PHOTO)

