Four people are running for two seats in the redistricted Carroll County House District 3 which will serve represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth. Seeking the seat are incumbent Karel Crawford (R-Moultonboro) and Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough)and Democrats Gabrielle Watson and Peaco Todd both of Tamworth
Richard Brown
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Most residents I speak with in Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth typically have three or four issues that they want me to address. The first is their concern over the economy and how they’ll pay grocery, heating and fuel bills in the coming year. They are seriously concerned about inflation and what it does to their 401(k)’s and other retirement accounts as well. As a state representative, I will make every effort to keep our state's spending as low as possible and manage our state’s money as I manage my own. No deficit spending. I have taken the Taxpayer Protection Pledge to oppose any efforts to increase taxes and control spending.
The other issues are parental rights and education, crime, energy independence and border security. As a former school board member, I always believed in transparency in our schools and the right of parents to be involved in the protection of our students. Crime is not as far away from our towns as many would like to think. We have seen smash and grab events and assaults in many areas. ... Without properly trained and staffed emergency services, our state ceases to be a safe place. I fully support the people who support our communities.
Energy independence requires us to look at all possible forms to sustain a viable society. Nuclear, petroleum, solar, wind, hydro and other sources all need to be looked at for long-term sustainability and environmental responsibility. As a young civil engineer I worked on the construction of Seabrook Station, I have solar panels on my home, and while an engineer at UPS worked on developing energy efficient facilities and vehicle development projects.
What qualities will make you a productive state rep?
I come from a working class family. A family who said things like…Treat other people like you want to be treated…God helps those who help themselves …Be smart, don’t drink and drive, call me, I’ll come get you no matter what time it is. I get results. I’m goal oriented. I became an Eagle Scout at the age of 14, I was a Sergeant in the Army at the age of 20. I was a VP level executive with UPS in charge of the Engineering Project management, Environmental and Safety groups as well as numerous other responsibilities while at UPS for over 26 years
While in retirement, I’ve been Chairman of Several committees, School board member and Firefighter for over 10 years. I believe in commitment to our communities.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
I researched the information on line and spoke to Representative Glenn Cordelli on the issue and feel that there are many options and commit to helping find a viable solution if elected. As a Candidate, I have recently spoken to many Veterans and families of Veterans who feel that their community is often overlooked, and that some space might be made available for transitional housing and veterans services there. However, the greatest need for the County should be determined and moved forward on in a timely manner. This valuable space should be put to good use.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for president in 2024 would you support him?
As I said in the last series of questions for the Daily Sun…I will support the Candidate who best aligns with my values and the needs of the country in the 2024 election.
Karel Crawford
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
There are several issues facing N.H., the economy being the most prevalent. Unfortunately it is not a quick fix and Washington certainly has a lot to do with it but in New Hampshire the Legislature has just passed a bipartisan bill for $35 million to help our citizens pay their electric and fuel costs this winter, a win win for those in need. Our citizens need to know that their representatives have their best interest when it comes to their ability to feed, cloth and house their families. I look forward to continuing that collaboration if re-elected to the House.
What qualities will make you a productive state rep?
I have 10 years in the NH House of Representatives, 9 years on the Selectboard, 9 years on the School Board and was elected again in May to the the Moultonborough Selectboard, experience is what I can give my constituents in District 3, I am a no nonsense, common sense independent individual who believes in the 2nd amendment and what is right and fare for all people.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
The County Commissioners will be making that recommendation, I think there are many uses for that building, I will wait to see what the Commissioners put forth and decide what is best for the County.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for president in 2024 would you support him?
Crawford: I will vote for the best person for President in 2024, the person who will bring us back from this recession that we are inevitable are going into and who will bring back the economy, gas prices, food cost, heating cost, general living cost we experienced before President Biden came into office.
Peaco Todd
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Of the many significant issues that we in N.H. are facing — climate change, the assault on women’s reproductive health, defunding of public schools and the general dismantling of government, etc. etc. — I believe the most critical is ensuring that our elections are fair, secure and transparent. If a radical minority is able to disenfranchise voters who don’t agree with their agenda, especially if they achieve it through misinformation and by rigging the system, vital progress on everything else will become impossible. Our very way of life — the freedoms we enjoy, the land we love and need to protect — is at stake.
What qualities will make you a productive state rep?
As a cartoonist, poet, journalist and former professor, I don’t have the most obvious resume for the job of state rep. That said, I believe the job can be learned by anyone who is intelligent and focused, and that what really matters is character. I consider myself a person of honesty and reliability. Certainly I make mistakes, but I acknowledge and learn from them. I can articulate my beliefs and principles with passion and persuasiveness while listening to others and recognizing that people of good will can hold differing opinions. I support collaboration whenever possible and truly hold to the adage of “not letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.” I also believe that every now and then you just have to find a reason to laugh and that the best laughter is when someone else laughs with you. In my book, character grounded in integrity in the service of solving problems is the best kind of practicality.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
I’ve read of some very interesting ideas for this building and the best ones involve creating a mixed-use community space — particularly important during the ahortage of affordable housing and office/administrative venues. Proposals include using the commercial kitchen for culinary classes, creating classrooms for professional development, and installing computer stations to help those with poor Internet connections at home get access to telemedicine, among other uses. The American Rescue Plan and other grants could be tapped to pay for the renovations, eliminating the need to use local property taxes.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
Yes, I would support Joe Biden if he is the Democratic nominee — I will support whomever the Democrats nominate.
Gabrielle Watson
What is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Inflation is the issue facing people in N.H. — and across the country and world. Food, housing and energy account for two-thirds of inflation. While we can’t change national and global forces, there are some local solutions. Here in N.H., we’ve been a leader in the diversity of farms and local products. We should invest more in local farms and remove obstacles to local meat processing, and use more locally produced food in our schools and institutions.
We have a housing supply crisis and we need more housing. The state and municipalities can increase support through grants, incentives, and flexible regulations that fit each communities’ character.
Energy bills have doubled. The state Legislature approved one-time relief to help families pay their higher electricity and heating bills this winter. But it’s a band aid. The long-term solution is to increase local production of clean energy like wind, solar, and biomass (wood). These are now cheaper than fossil fuels. They generate jobs and increase our energy independence. We need to level the playing field for wind and solar and accelerate investments in renewables while helping homes and businesses invest in energy efficiency upgrades.
What qualities will make you a productive state rep?
My career in non-profit management and small business has focused on helping groups and organizations work through issues and develop strategies to achieve their goals. I have earned the loyalty of colleagues and clients by being a competent, knowledgeable and organized strategic thinker. I will bring these skills to Concord, working with colleagues across the aisle to find common sense solutions.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
There are many urgent needs the former nursing home could help address by providing housing, a business incubator space, mental health services, child care, STEM training. But we need a full assessment of renovation costs, so any decision is fiscally prudent and clear-eyed.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
President Biden is leading steady, thoughtful responses to global challenges and has led the passage of major bills on gun safety, domestic manufacturing, healthcare, and climate — without increasing the federal debt. His team is competent, fair, law-abiding, and dedicated to public service. So, if he’s the nominee, yes I would support him. There are other potential Democratic candidates I would also happily support. Unfortunately, current Republican leadership is not offering solutions. Instead, they plan to strip women of health-care rights, harm minorities, roll back environmental protections and further disable institutions — like voting rights —that are the bedrock of our democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.