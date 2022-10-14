Four people are running for two seats in the redistricted Carroll County House District 3 which will serve represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth. Seeking the seat are incumbent Karel Crawford (R-Moultonboro) and Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough)and Democrats Gabrielle Watson and Peaco Todd both of Tamworth

Richard Brown 101322

Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough) is a candidate for House District 3. 

Richard Brown

Karel Crawford

Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough) is a candidate for Carroll County House District 3. 
Peaco Todd 101312

Peaco Todd (D-Tamworth) is a candidate for Carroll House District 3.
Gabrielle Watson 101322

Gabrielle Watson (D-Tamworth) is a candidate for House District 3.

