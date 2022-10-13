Four people are running Nov. 8 for two seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 2, which will serve Albany Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, and Sandwich. There are two incumbent Democrats running: Chris McAleer of Jackson and Anita Burroughs of Bartlett who are now in District 1. They are challenged by Republicans Dan Bacon of Chatham and Gene Chandler of Bartlett. — Daymond Steer
Dan Bacon
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
At this point in time, I think that maybe fiscal responsibility should be priority. However there are many issues to address and those should be addressed without trying to increase the size of the budget.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep?
A representative should be a good steward for their constituents regardless of party affiliation. Running for New Hampshire state representative should not be about money, or promises. It is about upholding the New Hampshire State Constitution. It is about keeping our state free from a sales tax or income tax. It is about assuring that New Hampshire’s sovereignty is maintained.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
I do not know much of what is going on with the county nursing home. I would say that if it is too costly to turn into an asset the state can use, then maybe it should be sold.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for president in 2024 would you support him?
My support in the 2024 presidential election at this point is irrelevant.
Anita Burroughs
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
I believe that the Free State Movement and the radicalization of the once moderate right is the single biggest threat to New Hampshire right now.
For those who think this statement signifies an attack on Republicans, it does not. The Radical Right and the Free State Project represent a group of individuals who moved to N.H. with the goal of permeating local and state government in the guise of freedom.
This group currently has a lock on the N.H. State House, with the goal of dismantling government. This means that they are actively working to end public education as we know it, to stop the development of clean energy policies, and to increase restrictions on women’s reproductive rights in N.H.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep?
I believe that I have been an effective representative because I communicate regularly with my constituents and try to be responsive to those in the community who need my help to get something done and to cut through bureaucratic red tape when they are in need. This may include helping people get their unemployment benefits, assisting a town in getting reimbursement for expenses related to a forest fire, or working with people who have an interest in promoting or stopping pending legislation.
I have been an active participant in the committees I have served on, Judiciary and Commerce, and try to evaluate all sides of an argument before making a vote.
I also ask myself on every vote, “How would my constituents want me to vote on this over and above how I personally feel?”
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
There is a proposal being considered that would utilize this space as a learning center. I think that before any such plan is finalized, that there be a careful study to determine what is the best use of the annex. It could be for affordable housing, for additional space for our county government, or an opportunity to generate revenue through leasing agreements. I’d like to hear from the community on all of these ideas and see a cost benefit analysis before the county moves forward. I like the concept of creating a learning center where citizens could be trained for higher wage jobs with emerging industries in our state.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
Yes, I would support Joe Biden, but would like to see a younger candidate step into the ring. I believe that anything can happen to an individual’s health in their 80s, particularly given the rigors of the office, It will be interesting to see if any such candidate steps forward.
Gene Chandler
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Unfortunately, the most important issues facing N.H. are ones which N.H. can do little about. Inflation, high fuel costs, costs of electricity, immigration, etc. N.H. has addressed a number of important issues such as lowering taxes, increasing the rainy day fund, increasing aid to cities and towns and I will pledge to continue these efforts if elected. Housing is a continuing vexing issue and STRs will certainly get some attention in the next session. Given our tourist economy, infrastructure is very important to our area and the state and I have years of experience in dealing with funding, and making sure we get our fair share in the north country.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state representative?
My lifelong ties to the valley and North Country along with previous years of service as a state representative. Also, my many years as selectman give me an insight to what the needs of the local communities are. A lot of today’s issues are similar to what we have dealt with over the years and I still know a number of elected officials, state officials and agency heads from my previous years in office. Experience and contacts do make a difference helping my constituents and communities with their issues.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
Since I haven’t seen it in a while, I don’t have an opinion, but I do not support the county spending any more money on the building. If a private or non-profit enterprise can make a go of something there, that would be perfect.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
A lot can happen between now and then so I will reserve my answer until that election season approaches. I do know I will not be a candidate!!!!!
Chris McAleer
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
One of the most important issues facing New Hampshire at present is the lack of affordable workforce housing. This is especially true here in the Mount Washington Valley. However, things are getting done as we speak. The non-profit firm Avesta out of Portland, Maine, hopes to start construction this fall on the first of four housing units. This first unit will be a three-story building with 40 apartments of which 30 will be affordable for those who qualify based on family size and income limits and 10 at market price.
Further, Robert Barsamian, the Settlers Green developer, has received the OK for a 242-unit affordable housing building in Conway.
Affordable housing is not simply giving people who might otherwise be homeless a place to live. It provides a place for a potential pool of employees for our businesses to live in proximity to those businesses. A place to call home provides a more stable environment to raise a family.
Clearly the job is not as yet done. Finding funding for affordable housing at a time of increasing costs is difficult. Changing zoning rules to accommodate this type of housing can be difficult as well. But let us give our thanks to all who are involved in this process and encourage others to participate as well.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state representative?
Tenacious: I always thought this was a very powerful word. Any sailor out there might remember Ted Turner and his America Cup victories aboard the 12 meter yacht “Courageous”. His personal racing yacht was named “Tenacious” and his exploits on that boat lived up to the name.
I strive to embody that word in doing those things that interest me. My job as a state of New Hampshire representative interests me a great deal. And I think that I stand for the values that interest a vast majority of my fellow New Hampshirites. That should be a good combination to get the right things done.
The former nursing home or “annex” as it is referred to has great potential for an afterlife. Currently it is being used mainly for storage. There is talk of opening office space in the building and both the County Attorney and Sheriffs Departments are in crammed spaces and would clearly benefit from more room.
There is talk of moving the County Finance Department there. There is also room for expanding educational opportunities in conjunction with UNH Extension programs. My understanding is that the kitchen could be upgraded and this could serve as an culinary education facility. This is all well and good but it does take money. This means careful planning and vetting on the part of the county commissioners and Delegates (your County Reps) before moving ahead but the long term benefits weigh on the positive side.
If Biden was the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
If Joe Biden were again the Democratic nominee for president in 2024 it is my expectation as of right now that I would support him.
