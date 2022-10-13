Four people are running Nov. 8 for two seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 2, which will serve Albany Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, and Sandwich. There are two incumbent Democrats running: Chris McAleer of Jackson and Anita Burroughs of Bartlett who are now in District 1. They are challenged by Republicans Dan Bacon of Chatham and Gene Chandler of Bartlett. — Daymond Steer

Dan Bacon 101222

Dan Bacon is a candidate for Carroll County House District 2.

Dan Bacon

Anita Burroughs 101222

Anita Burroughs is a candidate for Carroll County House District 2. (FILE PHOTO)
Gene Chandler gets the Ellis R. Hatch, Jr. Commission Award

Gene Chandler is running as a Republican from Bartlett in N.H. House District 2.
Chris McAleer

Chris McAleer is a candidate for Carroll County House District 2. (ROB WATERMAN PHOTO)

