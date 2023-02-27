SANDWICH — Tom Baker of Sandwich, a retired naval fighter pilot trained as a “top gun” aviator who now has his sights trained on finding Bigfoot, recently shared some suggestions for how one is most likely to have a Sasquatch sighting during a talk Friday at The Foothills Cafe & Curio in Center Sandwich.
About 50 people packed the tiny cafe to listen to Baker’s presentation.
An advertisement on the Sandwich email board described Baker as a “Top Gun trained Naval aviator” who is now the statistician and data snalyst for the Olympic Project, the “pre-eminent” Bigfoot research organization in the Pacific Northwest.
Baker has been a Bigfoot presenter and expedition leader for over a decade. He is credited with helping organize the world’s largest Bigfoot encounter database, which goes back to 1800.
“When you walk into a place and you sit down at the bar on a regular night, you’re never really sure who you’re sitting next to, you could be sitting next to a Nobel Prize-winning author, you could be sitting next to a Broadway actor, you could be sitting next to a soon to be famous glass artist,” said Baker.
“Today, you happen to be watching me because I sat at the bar and someone said, ‘You know, why don’t you give a talk about your really quirky interest.’”
Right off the bat, Baker stated he’s never seen a Bigfoot but he believes the large, hairy creatures exist and are not supernatural or imaginary. His interest in Bigfoot was first piqued by the TV show “In Search of” hosted by the late Leonard Nimoy.
After serving as a naval aviator who flew F-14, Tomcats and F-18, Hornets, Baker did data work at Amazon and lived in Seattle.
One year, for his birthday, his wife, Carol, got him a Bigfoot Expedition with the Olympic Project which is based on the Olympic Peninsula, across Puget Sound from Seattle.
“They hold expeditions and do all of the research out of this amazing base camp,” said Baker, adding the Olympic Project was eager for him to be a “data nerd” on their team. “It was just so great for me to join the Olympic Project.”
The Olympic Project places 300 or so game cameras all over the Olympic Peninsula. They also listen to noises in the forest with special parabolic microphones and recorders. They comb the woods using night vision devices and infrared cameras.
Baker shared a recording of a possible Squatch “singing” which he and fellow researcher Matt Jones recorded in the Olympic National Forest in August of 2015.
Among the things project members have found are giant 10-foot ground nests that may have been made by Bigfoots; mysterious hairs that can’t be identified with DNA analysis; possible Bigfoot tracks; and strange animal sounds that can’t be identified with any known animal.
What does his statistical analysis reveal? Baker said Bigfoots are most often seen in the month of August, generally at night between the hours of 9 and 11 p.m. by people driving down a woodland road at an elevation of 1,000 to 2,000 feet.
The creature tends to have dark brown hair, is said to be about 7 feet tall, weighs about 422 pounds and can be spotted walking on or near a road. They tend to “vocalize” the most during the new moon.
There have been Bigfoot encounters from all across the country. A total of 76 Native American tribes have a Bigfoot-type creature in their lore.
Baker detailed New Hampshire Bigfoot reports. Coos County has the most reported sightings in the state, with a total of 11. Cheshire County was in second place with eight. Carroll County was tied with Hillsborough for third place with six.
Asked where he got his information about local sightings, Baker replied they came from a local source that he was not at liberty to divulge.
But he did provide some details, such as:
• A sighting in Redstone Quarry in 1994. The witness, who was playing paintball, described seeing “an 8-foot creature” with red hair and black skinscratching its back on a telephone pole.
• An encounter that supposedly took place in Tamworth at the Hemingway State Forest in 2017. A couple who was walking their dog said they came across a “strange structure” in the wood that was made of stones stacked on top of each other and a roof made of thatched hemlock bows. They saw a 7-foot man-like creature inside. When the dog started barking, the creature let out a “disturbing guttural noise,” and the walkers and their dog went running back to the car.
• Possible Bigfoot vocalizations were heard at the Big Rock Campground on the Kancamagus Highway in 2003. In 1974, a man discovered a series of 17-inch footprints in the woods at the entrance of the White Mountain National Forest.
• In 2003, a camper at Glen Ellis Campground reported seeing a hand rub across his tent and heard a “deep guttural noise” that kept him awake.
In 2016, at Mount Tom, a group of hikers heard a really loud howl and a whistle that sounded “Squatchy.”
• Bigfoots have been spotted from time to time in the Sandwich Notch Area.
Asked if someone should arm themselves if they are hunting Bigfoot, Baker said, “There are some fairly large creatures out there that will ruin your day. I do carry a sidearm for personal protection purposes” when out in the woods.
Whether Bigfoot is real remains to be seen, but for Baker the journey has been epic.
“It’s an interest, it is just a great way to get out in the woods with friends, and we had a lot of fun with it and we still do,” said Baker, adding, “What is life without a little bit of a treasure hunt?”
