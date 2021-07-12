LANCASTER — The state has asked Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein to sentence former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) to 60 days in the House of Correction following his conviction on charges of simple assault, domestic violence and criminal mischief.
Woodburn, 55, is requesting a suspended sentence, noting that the case has cost him his political career and his job.
The sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. today in Superior Court.
Following a four-day trial in May, the jury found Woodburn guilty of simple assault and domestic violence against his former partner, Emily Jacobs. He was also convicted of two counts of criminal mischief for kicking the door off her clothes dryer and kicking in the door to her Jefferson home. The charges are Class A misdemeanors, carrying a maximum sentence of a year in jail.
Woodburn admitted to the charges on the witness stand, testifying he kicked the dryer door after Jacobs took his wet clothes out and threw them on the lawn. He said he kicked in the door to her home after she refused to let him in and testified to biting Jacobs.
In her sentencing memorandum, defense attorney Donna Brown pointed out the jury believed her client and found him not guilty of five charges of one count of domestic violence, three counts of simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass that he testified he had not committed.
Brown said Woodburn was attempted to leave the relationship with Jacobs when the charges were filed and argued this was not a case where an abuser was attempting to prevent the abused from leaving the relationship. Brown pointed out Woodburn sought counseling during the relationship with Jacobs and continues that counseling today. She also noted that Woodburn has no prior criminal record.
Since losing his re-election bid and his job as executive director for Youth with Chronic Conditions, Woodburn has not been able to find work with the same salary or benefits. Brown said he is currently working as a line cook and server at Cannon Mountain and a server and bartender at the Profile Club in Franconia.
Brown said the violence displayed by Woodburn was limited to the relationship with Jacobs and filed letters from Woodburn’s former wife and current girlfriend. His former wife, Liz Charlwood, said in 30 years of knowing Woodburn, including 10 years of marriage, she never witnessed or experienced him using violence.
In its memorandum, the state argues for three 12-month sentences with all but 60 days suspended. The state is also requesting Woodburn be required to undergo a Batterer’s Evaluation and have no contract with Jacobs and her immediate family.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said Woodburn “sought to create a cycle of victim self-blaming all too common in domestic violence situations which serves to perpetuate the abuser’s control over the victim.”
The state charged Woodburn has shown no remorse for his actions and pointed to statements he made after the verdict that he felt the jury’s decision to reject five of the charges meant they believed him. Ward said Woodburn’s post-conviction statements show he does not “comprehend or appreciate the wrongness of his actions” and a sentence will send a clear message that his criminal behavior constituted domestic violence.
Ward charged Woodburn testified falsely during the trial about the incidents, claiming he didn’t remember biting her and that he “accidentally” kicked in the door to her house. He also pointed out that Woodburn admitted that he violated a protective order of the court and personally disseminated a photograph of Jacobs.
Ward said Jacobs will testify about the impact of Woodburn’s actions on her at the sentencing.
Although Woodburn was arrested Aug. 2, 2018, the case has dragged on for close to three years because of COVID-19 restrictions and legal maneuvering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.