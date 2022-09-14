FRYEBURG, Maine — Demolition of the former C.A. Snow School on Pine Street and former MSAD 72 building that was once a school on Portland Street in Fryeburg started this week to make way for an Avesta senior housing project.

Drew Corp. of Lovell, Maine, is in charge of the demolition, and general contractor is Optimum Construction of Portland, Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.