A rendering of the 28-single bedroom units senior apartment complex to be built on the site of the former C.A. Snow School at the juncture of Pine Street and Route 5 in Fryeburg by Avesta Housing. (COURTESY OF AVESTA HOUSING)
Demolition of the former MSAD 72 building in Fryeburg, Maine was underway Monday. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — Demolition of the former C.A. Snow School on Pine Street and former MSAD 72 building that was once a school on Portland Street in Fryeburg started this week to make way for an Avesta senior housing project.
Drew Corp. of Lovell, Maine, is in charge of the demolition, and general contractor is Optimum Construction of Portland, Maine.
According to Avesta project engineer Patrick Hess of Portland, Avesta has been approved for 28 one-bedroom senior rental apartments at the site. The $9.5 million project is set for completion in October 2023.
It came as a surprise to some to see the old wooden MSAD building razed Monday as Avesta in earlier discussions with the town said there would be an attempt to renovate and repurpose that structure.
Hess told the Sun, noting, “We originally hoped to save the MSAD building. However, after extensive review with our architect and structural engineer, Avesta determined that reuse of the existing structure would be extremely challenging and cost prohibitive.
He added that the building was not deemed historic by the Maine State Historic Preservation Officer or the National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places. That, he said, closed off a potential funding source of federal and state historic tax credits.
“We changed plans in July 2021 after consultation with town staff and the select board,” Hess said.
Work was to have started this spring, but Hess said it was delayed due to design complications and construction cost volatility.
Financing the project is MaineHousing, Norway Savings Bank, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and WNC, a firm founded in Irvine, Calif. in 1971 that specializes in affordable housing.
Avesta is a non-profit housing development organization founded in 1972 that has about 100 properties comprising 2,700 apartments and two assisted living facilities in its portfolio.
It also is constructing a four-building 156-unit affordable rental housing complex off Technology Lane in Conway.
The C.A. Snow School and the MSAD 72 building were vacated when the Molly Ockett School expansion was completed in 2017 and students and staff were moved.
Residents authorized selectmen to sell the property to Avesta at town meeting in 2019. The year before, voters authorized selectmen to acquire the property from the school district for $1.
The purchase price was $50,000, and the money went into the town’s general fund.
Avesta Development Officer Catherine Elliott in 2021 said Avesta is building the units for older adults.
“All of the apartments are affordable and will have income restrictions that are tied to the average income in the area (Area Median Income, or AMI),” said Elliott.
The apartments will have a range of income qualifications with apartments reserved for households earning under 30 percent AMI, under 50 percent AMI and under 60 percent AMI.
Utilities will be included in rent, and there will be a shared laundry room and community room. All apartments will have the same features, with special attention to facilitate aging in place.
“This means incorporating things like grab bars, high contrast finishes, handrails in the hallways and wider doorways to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices,” Elliott said.
“Avesta prides itself on raising the bar for energy efficient development, and this building will feature many of those design standards — a highly insulated building envelope to reduce heat loss/gain, LED lighting, energy-efficient appliances, water conservation measures for the building and the site, and even a solar array to offset much of the electrical load for the building,” she added.
For more, call Avesta at (207) 553-7777.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
