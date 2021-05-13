FRYEBURG, Maine — The Maine Criminal Justice Academy on May 4 revoked former police chief Joshua Potvin's police certification after finding he created a false call for service to justify leaving a selectmen's meeting last year.
Potvin, who became Fryeburg's chief in 2014, resigned last July after a complaint was filed against him by the police union (Teamsters Local 340) in March of 2020 and he was placed on paid administrative leave May 18, 2020.
The order of revocation signed by Justice Academy Chairman Brian Pellerin says the board voted Jan. 15 to revoke Potvin's certification effective Feb. 19 unless he requested a hearing.
A hearing was scheduled for May 12, but on April 28 Potvin withdrew the hearing request.
Maine Criminal Justice Academy Director Rick Desjardins shared a copy of the finding of fact in the case. He also said he entered Potvin in the National Decertification Index as being decertified in Maine.
"He can’t be a law enforcement officer in Maine, and if other states check the NDI system, I would think they would take the revocation as a major issue of employment," said Desjardins.
The decertification revolves around a Fryeburg selectmen's meeting Potvin attended Feb. 27, 2020 in his capacity of chief of police.
"Mr. Potvin desired to leave the meeting before the time of public comment and texted one of his subordinate officers requesting that she call him out of the meeting," said the order.
"The subordinate officer phoned Mr. Potvin, and, in response, Mr. Potvin abruptly left the meeting."
The order doesn't name the officer.
After leaving the meeting, Potvin reportedly drove to Fryeburg Fairgrounds. While there, Potvin saw a man he knew to be an employee of the fairgrounds getting into the employee's vehicle.
"In order to justify his departure from the meeting of the Board of Selectmen, Mr. Potvin created a false record of a call for assistance by making a series of entries into the Computer Aided Dispatch system maintained by the Bureau of Consolidated Emergency Communications through the use of the mobile data terminal in his cruiser," said the order, adding he knowingly made a false suspicious activity report to the system at 6:22 p.m that included the license plate number of the fairgrounds employee's vehicle.
"At 6:36 p.m. Potvin made the following entry into the CAD system: "Suspicious person at fairgrounds. Fair employee – all set."
A complaint was filed against Potvin on July 9, 2020, but the order doesn't say who made the complaint. The order says that Potvin's employment was terminated on July 31, 2020.
The order says that Potvin's entries on Feb. 27 created "a record of a fictitious call about suspicious activity at the Fryeburg Fair Grounds" and that such conduct would be the Class D crime of "tampering with public records."
The board revoked his certificate effective April 29. He was given 30 days upon receipt of the order to appeal to Superior Court.
Bangor Daily News reporter Callie Ferguson broke the story Thursday.
In a story she wrote, “Fryeburg police chief who resigned lied to investigators, documents show,” published Aug. 21, 2020, the BDN reported that a police report stemming from a 2018 domestic violence complaint showed Potvin lied to a state trooper.
The story says the district attorney believed that created a credibility issue for Potvin.
“The victim had been at Potvin’s house before she was allegedly assaulted by her ex-husband, but Potvin repeatedly told the trooper he had been home alone,” the BDN said.
“The chief later admitted to the officer that he hadn’t been honest because ‘he did not want his name tied up in this investigation,’ according to the police report. He had also been drinking and driving that night, he reportedly told the trooper, who captured the exchange on his cruiser’s dash cam. Potvin believed his prior comments about the woman were ‘off the record,’ according to the police report.”
The BDN said Potvin lied to state police but that was not the reason he stepped down and that his departure was due to another “instance of alleged misconduct.”
Fryeburg Town Manager Katie Haley told the Sun last year there was no “disciplinary documentation” in Potvin’s personnel file related to a 2018 incident.
