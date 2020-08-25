OSSIPEE — Nearly three dozen volunteers helped distribute groceries courtesy of the New Hampshire Food Bank at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Center Ossipee last Friday.
The food bank, a program of Catholic Charities, has been staging distribution areas around the state this summer, including in Conway and Gorham.
On Aug. 21, a mobile food pantry was hosted from 12:30-3 p.m. at the church at 23 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee. The N.H. Food Bank brought enough food to feed 500 households, with each getting 69 pounds of fresh produce, meat, dairy, and dried and canned items.
“We were supposed to start at 1, but we were so well-organized with the volunteers we got started at 12:30 p.m.,” said Food Bank Executive Director Eileen Liponis.
She said the turnout was slow and steady, and all the food — a little over 37,000 pounds — was distributed.
The event Friday was the 18th mobile pantry hosted since early March.
“We are hitting every location that we can,” said Liponis. “I know Ossipee has a heavy summer service industry, so we thought this might be a good time to hit the Lakes Region. We have been to North Conway we have been in Gorham twice ... We try to make sure we hit every part of the state.”
She noted one volunteer donated not just his time but his forklift. Plus Walmart donates the use of a 53-foot refrigerated trailer every week.
“You put the word out that you’re coming to town with food, and people help,” Liponis said.
In Ossipee, recipients would drive up from the Parish Hall, around the church and along the rectory side of the parking lot, where volunteers and Food Bank staff distributed the food. At the peak hours on Friday, four or five lanes of cars were waiting their turn to go around the church.
Volunteers wearing masks and reflective vests helped load the food in the cars, and also directed traffic around the church and took statistics, including which town the people were from and how many mouths they were feeding. The goal there is to determine where the need is greatest.
The event was non-denominational — and bipartisan. Helping pass out the food were both former Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) and Chuck Henderson, liaison for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).
“Typically, Berlin and Gorham get the attention, but we really worked hard to get the New Hampshire Food Bank here to southern Carroll County,” said Kenney. “I think food is important anywhere, and this particular area needs food, so I’m very happy to support the effort.”
Kenney said he and the food bank are trying to “secure a North Country warehouse” in Coos County to aid with food distribution in future efforts.
“Having a distribution center from Berlin to reach Carroll County would be quicker than going from Manchester,” he said of the warehouse, estimated to cost over $1 million.
Henderson said, “These are unusual times, and this is a great gesture on the part of New Hampshire Food Bank and all these wonderful volunteers to come out and help meet the need.”
Volunteers also covered the age gamut. There was 11-year-old Randi Robinson of Ossipee. Her role was to direct traffic and to tell recipients when to pull up to the line of volunteers waiting near the Parish Hall Building.
“I came out here to help all these people so they are not going hungry,” said Randi.
And letting drivers know when they should pull forward toward the Parish Hall building was 90-year-old Don Kemper.
“I grew up as an orphan in the ’30s,” said Kemper. “I never forgot it, and I said if I ever made enough money, I would volunteer, and I’ve done it ever since.”
Christy Langlois of the N.H. Food Bank said 16 of the 18 events have had the assistance of the New Hampshire National Guard.
This was the second time they used volunteers instead of Guard members.
Eric Moran of White Horse Recovery in Ossipee was an upbeat volunteer, shouting out encouraging phrases like “Ossipee Strong!” and “Ossipee Proud!” as he lugged boxes of food to and fro. “I’m tired, though; I’ll pay for this tonight,” he confided.
Joy Gagnon of the UNH Cooperative Extension’s Nutrition Connections Program was also volunteering. “When the word came out they were coming to Ossipee, I wanted to make sure I got the word out and put together information they might need,” said Gagnon.
Ossipee Police Chief Joseph Duchesne was happy with the turnout.
“Given everything that’s going on with COVID and all that stuff, I think it’s important because it allows families to get out and get what they need in a safe environment,’ said Duchesne. “It is just one stress that will be taken away from them even if it’s just for right now.”
Caleb Gilbert, Public Health Advisory Council coordinator for Carroll County Coalition for Public Health (C3PH) helped put boxes into recipients’ vehicles. “As the regional public health network that serves Carroll County, we know this is a crucial issue that families face in our county,” he said.
"We also know the COVID-19 pandemic has increased food insecurity and pressure on our local food access partners such as food pantries and local school districts. Events like this one help to alleviate a bit of pressure on our local food access partners and help to provide added security for families in the short term," he said.
"However, this is a long-term issue and we will continue to work with partners to help increase access to food in Carroll County.”
