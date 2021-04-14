BARTLETT — A brush fire broke out in the woods behind two Intervale homes Wednesday afternoon, burning about 2 acres of trees and topsoil.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Bartlett Fire Chief Jeff Currier.
Spanning the woods behind the two houses on Ridge Road, the fire began was reported by a local resident. Firefighters from Jackson and North Conway as well as a state ranger and the Bartlett Police Department responded at about 1:45 p.m.
The fire was out by 2 p.m. but firefighters stayed on the scene taking care of debris and spraying the site down.
While the only damage done was in the backyards of the residences, Currier said the proximity to the national forest was concerning. He noted conditions lately have been particularly dry, which could have been a contributing factor.
Currier warned residents to follow regulations for fire permits. Fire permits should be obtained, and on "red flag" weather days, residents should not have fires, even with a permit.
