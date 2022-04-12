CONWAY — A fire destroyed East Conway Beef & Pork on Monday night, killing two cows.
The local butcher shop/slaughter house located at 3090 East Conway Road was fully engulfed in flames by about 6 p.m.
The building was still smoldering at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with firefighters hosing down the rubble.
"I was outside. I saw the smoke, but my cleaner was in the building," said owner Darrell Robinson, adding he didn't know what caused the fire.
Robinson said his grown children had to get animals out of the back of the barn and were crawling on their stomachs to do so.
Redstone Fire Capt. Paul Costello spoke to the Sun on scene on behalf of East Conway Fire Chief Richard Marr, who was busy working to make sure the fire was totally extinguished.
Costello said no humans were injured, but two cows were lost and a couple more got loose. The cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.
Responding agencies besides East Conway and Redstone departments included Center Conway in New Hampshire, and Fryeburg, Saco Valley, and Lovell and Brownfield, Maine as well as Action Ambulance and investigator Sol Rosman of the New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office.
Several people called 911, but the call went to Oxford County Dispatch. Robinson said the state line between Conway, New Hampshire and Fryeburg, Maine, "runs right through the building."
Robinson didn't say whether he was planning to rebuilt. At the scene, his concern was mainly about his customers and his employees.
"They count on us to do their work so they can make a living now there's two batches of people that are out of work," said Robinson. "I could care less about the building. That's minor right now. My help (staff) is my big thing and then my customers."
Robinson said he wished to thank the fire departments and everyone who came out to help or expressed their well wishes and added he had a lot of people to thank.
He mentioned Fryeburg House of Pizza owner Leo Katsigiannis brought them "all kinds of food" Monday night.
"My inspector that I had, he's on vacation in Georgia," said Robinson. "He called me — it wasn't two hours into it (the fire)— and he called me up to see how everything was going."
According to its Facebook page, East Conway Beef & Pork is a family-owned and operated small business "serving all of your slaughter and smoking needs," including beef, pork, lamb, goat, bison and chickens.
On Facebook, the East Conway Volunteer Fire Department thanked all the first responders as well as the person, who was unidentified, who brought in an excavator to help them sift through the rubble for hidden fires. A "second machine" came from RL Heath & Sons Excavation.
"Neighbors corralled the cattle that were freed, and Conway police and the town crew kept the road closed so we could safely shuttle tankers to water supply," the Facebook posting said.
The Robinson family brought firefighters coffee from Dunkin Donuts, and the Shermans of Sherman Farm gave them coffee and doughnuts, with breakfast sandwiches from Jockey Cap Store in Fryeburg, the posting said.
"We were on scene for about 16 hours, and we appreciate every bit of manpower and equipment that came to help," said the East Conway Volunteer Fire Department.
