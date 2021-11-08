LANCASTER — Twenty-two duplicate charges against the truck driver in the so-called Fallen 7 case were formally dropped Monday as the case moves closer to its Nov. 29 trial date.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., still will face seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, one count of reckless operation and one count of aggravated DUI in the June 2019 death of seven members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph.
Killed were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Aaron Perry, 45, of Lee; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Edward and Joan Corr, both 58 of Lakeview, Mass.
Members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club were traveling east on Route 2 from Randolph to the American Legion Post in Gorham in the early evening of June 21, 2019, when the motorcycles collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer driven by Zhukovskyy, for Westfield Transport of West Springfield, Mass.
The county attorney nolle prossed (decided not to prosecute) 22 counts of negligent homicide, negligent homicide-DUI, manslaughter, and reckless conduct that were issued by a Coos County grand jury on Oct. 18, 2019.
Those indictments alleged that Zhukovskyy crossed the center line of Route 2 into the opposite lane of traffic. But after an analysis of the crash said the collision occurred on the center line and the front tire of the lead motorcycle was “protruding over onto the center line,” Zhukovskyy was indicted again this past March.
Those indictments allege he negligently caused the death of the seven motorcyclists by operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.
McCormick said the newer indictments corrected some of the language in the original indictments and said the 2019 indictments would be not be prosecuted.
Coos County Superior Court will hold the final pretrial conference in the case Tuesday morning and at that time, Judge Peter Bornstein will rule on motions filed by both the state and defense.
Jury selection is scheduled to get underway next Tuesday, Nov. 16. The court has scheduled three days to pick a jury.
The trial is set to start Nov. 29 and is expected to take at least three weeks. The state witness list alone includes over 140 people. The trial is scheduled to be livestreamed by Court TV.
