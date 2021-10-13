CONWAY — Drivers heading through Conway Village today should expect more delays as final paving begins, according to town engineer Paul DegliAngeli who advises motorists seek alternate routes around the village to where they need to go.
This winds up the first phase of the Western Main Street Project, running from the railroad tracks east to around the Four Corners (Main Street and Washington Street). It involves rebuilding the road and sidewalks and replacing a water main that has leaded joints. This phase began last fall.
DegliAngeli gave selectmen a briefing on the project Tuesday. DegliAngeli is managing the project on behalf of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
"We're green-lighted for Thursday," said DegliAngeli about final paving, adding that construction crews are taking advantage of the good weather.
He said the project is set to be substantially completed by Nov. 1. However, there could be finishing work such as additional loaming and seeding beyond that date.
Selectman John Colebath asked if final paving meant the total top coat of pavement that will bring the pavement flush with the manhole covers, and DegliAngeli confirmed that was correct.
Road striping will occur two weeks after that.
"The reality is that this first painting never sticks, or is sacrificial. It's the first one, it's thin, the plows are going to do it in, there are still oils coming out of the mix," said DegliAngeli.
"But at this point we're playing a game between how much curing the pavement is going to do and the weather."
Reached by phone Wednesday, DegliAngeli said that during paving, two-way traffic will be maintained but that the turning lanes will be unavailable due to construction.
"Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes," said DegliAngeli. "We have a lighted message board way down in Ossipee."
He said people could take Route 153.
After this round of road striping, the state will be doing the road striping in terms of white and yellow stripes as it's still a state road. The town will do the painting for the crosswalks and parking spaces.
Crosswalks have been moved so that they will be under lights on both sides. The light's wattage will increase from 25-watt LEDs to 75 watts.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Main Street project includes possibly adding lanes at the Four Corners, plus reconfiguring the intersection where Echo Group and the Irving gas station are located), with two lanes curving north and a third one sliding east on Route 113 past the Conway Public Library.
This portion of the project was delayed when library officials expressed concerns that it would impact the library’s grounds. Since then, another design was drafted.
As of a recently published timeline, the Eastern Project will be under construction starting in 2024.
The schedule provided by Conway Administrative Assistant Jackie White shows the public hearing process will begin next February with a 90-day notice.
Then a public hearing would be held in early May, the document shows.
