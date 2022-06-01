By Steve Woodcock, special to the Conway Daily Sun
Every session, I try to learn something new about the legislative process, procedures, derailments, strategies and this session did not disappoint.
The year ended with receiving and voting on the Committee of Conference Reports. The "conference” is supposed to work out the kinks on a bill that has previously passed the House and Senate and was amended (changed) by one of the groups during the process. The change could be wholesale by removing all of the language and inserting an entirely new bill or just a few tweaks regarding specific wording. And in today’s case the
inclusion of one bill that’s filled to the brim with a little bit of this and a little bit of that, basically something for everyone.
The conference process is very convoluted. Democrats and Republicans, with two different opinions, are trying to come to an agreement for the best bill possible. The members of the Conference Committee have to have already voted in favor of the bill so it isn’t a bipartisan negotiation. The Conference Committee is actually two individual committees with one from the House and one from the Senate. These small committees are appointed by the Speaker of the House and the president of the Senate. If a member of a Conference Committee does not agree with the leadership’s position, then they are replaced.
More often than not, the Conference Committee is almost always one-sided. The conference reports are reviewed by the chair of the House and or Senate Committee from where the bill originated and then the chair makes a recommendation to the entire group, (House) to concur (agree) or not concur (disagree).
Note that a conference report must have total agreement of the Conference Committee to move forward for a formal vote or it dies in the committee. A bill that is approved by the House and the Senate then goes to the Governor for his review and signature, veto or will sit on his desk and pass into law without a signature.
There were only a handful of bills that were actually discussed on the floor of the House and a roll call vote taken. The bulk of almost 40 bills of the day received a voice vote and passed.
-- SB 200: Congressional redistricting. The law requires a review every ten years, after the census, to provide appropriate representation for each district. Basically, an attempt to balance the size of each district. The committee that makes the recommendations has the majority vote on the recommendation that comes forward. This year, as was the case during the last redistricting opportunity, is led by Republican legislators as they are in the majority. Their recommendation was to merge the state into one large district around the Manchester, Concord, Interstate 93 area and the other district would be the rest of the state. The Governor had indicated multiple times that he would not approve the first few iterations of the new district map and recommended his own version of a map.
The Republican option moved approximately five hundred thousand people from one district to the other and the Democratic option moved one small town (Hampstead) of less than ten thousand. In the end, the proposed bill passed along party lines and that afternoon the Governor vetoed the bill.
Due to the failure to receive an approved map and the filing for Congressional office only a week away the Governor turned this problem over to the NH State Supreme Court to create the new districts. Currently, the court is reviewing a map that is being created by a Court appointed Special Master who has no partisan allegiance or preference.
-- Vote No. 253: Rules suspension for Background Checks. On the heels of the recent shootings and 21 deaths at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a Democrat attempted to bring to the floor under a “rules suspension” a formerly tabled bill on weapon prepurchase background checks. The Republican leadership promoted this as an attempt by Democrats to use the fatal shooting for political advantage. The Democrats felt it was yet another opportunity to improve New Hampshire’s gun safety by approving background checks.
The rules suspension was lost and Background Checks never came off of the table.
HB 103: Medicaid Dental Benefits. The intent of the bill was to create an adult dental benefit under the state Medicaid program. The thinking is that it is less expensive to provide preventive dental work than cover the assorted medical issues that arise from limited dental care. The Senate removed some cost sharing (co-pay) benefits; however, they also included over $2 million to the Department of Health Human Services to assist with Medicaid funding. This program will impact over 100,000 New Hampshire citizens.
-- Vote No. 255, HB 1431: Parental Bill of Rights. This bill was the most discussed, argued, debated, strategized bill of the day. The bill itself contained several parts that are currently in law but the most controversial portion of the bill dealt with teacher/student confidentiality. There was common knowledge that this bill would be extremely close. Two moderate Republicans, formerly members of the House Education Committee, attempted to table the bill, thereby eliminating it prior to the debate. This attempt failed, and the bill discussion moved forward.
-- HB 1431: Parental Bill of Rights. The essence of the bill is the confidentiality of discussions between students and teachers, counselors and coaches. Student conversations with faculty particularly around the topics of gender choice (LGBTQ) and child abuse were felt to be critical to the child’s welfare and should remain confidential. The bill would require that the faculty member notify the parents of these conversations. The Republican leadership presented their party’s position framing this bill as one that would prohibit teachers from “grooming” children and eliminating secret sessions.
"Grooming" has many current definitions but it is a term typically used to refer to a pedophile's process of building trust with a child, wearing down the child’s boundaries for future exploitation or abuse. The Democratic response was provided by Rep. Sue Mullen of Bedford, a former school guidance counselor.
“I had the privilege of assisting students and families during the most difficult times of their lives, which for many was coming to a trusted adult when they did not feel safe to do so at home”. If confiSue ding with a teacher, school counselor, or coach is the difference between a student living in hell or surviving to one day thrive, why would we silence them”
This bill failed by a slim margin because a dozen moderate Republicans joined the Democrats in defeating the bill. All of the Carroll County Republicans favored the bill, except one, who chose to temporarily leave the area and not vote. Likewise, all of the Carroll County Democrats voted to defeat the bill.
-- HB 1661: Christmas Tree Bill. This bill could be titled the omnibus bill of 2022, or the everyone gets something bill. Even the title of the bill had changed when it was returned from the Committee of Conference. The bill had over 20 different parts that included funding and support of programs that in isolation some may vote for or against on a single part. However, the way the structure of this bill was strategically created it was all or nothing.
There was one or two programs or funding options in the bill that would help each and every town for example; improved career technical education support, a replacement for the current crumbling and unsafe Storrs Parking lot in Concord (where representatives park, programs in health and human services, extraordinary grants for schools, training and procedures for zoning and planning boards, incentives for affordable housing developments, court system defendant’s procedures. In this all or nothing special programs bill the value of the all out weighted the loss to communities if it wasn’t approved. The bill passed.
The Sun Session Report will return in the fall. Shortly campaign signs will litter the lawns, the Sun will be full of campaign ads, your mailbox will see way too many candidate flyers and you’ll have the opportunity to select the next representatives for the 2022-24 session.
I hope these Sun Session Reports have provided you a clearer picture of what your candidate supports. Please be sure to vote in the upcoming September and November elections and to support candidates that represent your views. Have an enjoyable and safe summer.
Steve Woodcock is a Democratic state representative from Conway.
