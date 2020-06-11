CONWAY — Friday marks the final day for candidates to file for state representative. The first nine days of the filing period have been marked by a number of incumbents signing up for another run.
One seat, Carroll County District 7, the floterial seat which covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth, has drawn the interest of just one candidate, Chris McAleer (D-Jackson).
Incumbent Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) announced earlier this spring he would not seek a seventh term.
No one has filed for the seat from the Republican Party.
McAller, 73, moved in 2017 to the family's Jackson vacation home, which they have owned since 1938. He currently is a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway, and serves on the town budget committee. He and his wife, Laurie, are the proud parents of former U.S. Ski Team and professional ski racer Jessie McAlleer.
“He’s quite a nice guy,” said Knute Ogren, chair of the Carroll County Democrats and a resident of Effingham, by phone on Thursday. “He’s just getting his political legs under him and learning the ropes.”
In other filings: In District I, which has one seat, covering Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location, incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) is seeking a second term. Ray S. Gilmore (R-Bartlett) is running for the first time.
There are three seats in Carroll County District 2, which covers Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hale’s Location. Thus far, six candidates have filed. For the Democrats, incumbent Tom Buco, who is seeking a seventh term, and Steve Woodcock, who is running for a second term, are joined by Ellin Leonard, who is running for the first time.
For the Republicans, Frank McCarthy of Conway and Karen Umberger of Kearsarge, who have previously served three and five terms in the House, are running again and are joined by political newcomer Wendy Richardson of Conway.
Incumbents Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Suzanne Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) running to retain the two state representative seats in Carroll County District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth. Ticehust is seeking a fourth term, while Knirk is vying for a third term. Nicole Nordlund (R-Madison) is also running for a seat.
In Carroll County District 4, which has two seats, representing Moultonborough, Sandwich and Tuftonboro, incumbents Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) and Karel Crawford (R-Center Harbor) are both seeking fifth terms. Caroline Nesbitt (D-Sandwich) has also filed for a seat.
Carroll County District 5, which has three seats, representing Brookfield, Effingham, Ossipee and Wakefield, incumbents Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield) and Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield) have both signed up and are seeking fourth and fifth terms, respectively. Donna Ackerman (D-Wakefield) is the lone Democrat to file thus far.
Carroll County District 6 which represents Wolfeboro and has two seats, incumbent John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro) is seeking another term. Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro) is running for the first time. Carrie Durran (D-Wolfeboro) is also seeking a seat.
In Carroll County District 8 (another floterial), which represents Brookfield, Effingham, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tuftonboro, and Wakefield, incumbent William Marsh (R-Wolfeboro) is seeking a third term. No one has signed up on the Democratic ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.