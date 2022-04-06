CONWAY — Internet so fast it's like the Ford Mustang of broadband is coming to every residence in town by the first quarter of next year, representatives of Consolidated Communications told Conway selectmen on Tuesday.
Attending the meeting were Mary Ellen Player, Consolidated's vice president for marketing and expansions; Jeff McIver, expansion manager; and president of the consumer-small business unit, Erik Garr.
Player explained that Consolidated, which is headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., has been Conway's phone company for years but is transitioning into a fiber optic communications company.
She said Consolidated is going to bring fiber optic cable to every home in Albany, Conway and Eaton, a region that is currently served by Spectrum.
So far, workers have strung about 2,000 miles of fiber and have connected 130,000 homes in southern New Hampshire, Player said. Now, they are poised to start connecting homes and businesses in the Conway area because it has the population density to make this feasible.
She said Consolidated is investing $11 million in the area and will connect 11,000 households. The project will cover 151 route miles in Conway.
Selectman John Colbath asked about the benefit of fiber optics.
Player said it allows for much faster internet speed and would basically eliminate buffering (internet lags) and allow customers to run many devices at the same time without decreased performance.
"Basically, it's the latest and most technologically advanced Internet service in the area today," said Player.
She explained Consolidated's effort to promote their upcoming fiber product with an analogy to the automotive world. "Think about (Consolidated) kind of like Ford Motor Co.," said Player. "What we're rolling out here is the Mustang. The Mustang's name is Fidium Fiber Internet."
Player told the Sun Wednesday that residents can choose to either stay with Spectrum or get phone and/or internet service from Consolidated.
Reached Wednesday, Heidi Vandenbrouck, senior communications manager for Charter Communications, corporate parent of Spectrum, told the Sun: "Spectrum internet customers can either stay with Spectrum or pursue service through a different provider.
"Conway, Eaton and Albany, N.H., are part of our HFC (hybrid fiber-coaxial) network with internet speeds starting at 200 Mbps up to a gig," she said.
According to Wikipedia, "HFC is a telecommunications industry term for a broadband network that combines optical fiber and coaxial cable.
A press release issued Nov. 15, 2021, by Consolidated announced that the company "today launched Fidium Fiber, its new Gigabit consumer fiber internet brand backed by an all-new customer experience. Fidium Fiber internet is initially rolling out in select markets in Northern New England, delivering symmetrical, Gigabit internet to residential customers with no data caps."
Fidiumfiber.com advertises three internet plans. The Supreme Plan is the fastest and goes for $70 a month for the first year and $95 per month after that. The Advanced Plan goes for $60 a month the first year, going up to $85 after that. The Essential Plan, goes for $35 per month the first year and $55 after that.
Player said an affordable connectivity program was available to help low-income families afford the Essential Plan and would bring the cost down to $5 per month.
Asked by Selectman Carl Thibodeau about connecting businesses, Player said a commercial team handles that but an internet service for small businesses should be available this summer.
Fiber requires less maintenance and should have fewer outages for customers, she said.
Player said Consolidated didn't need selectmen's approval but came to the town as a courtesy and also to glean insight about what issues they may have. For instance, Player said she understands traffic can be "hairy" in the summer.
Garr added it's useful for Consolidated to establish a rapport with town leaders early on so Consolidated can be aware of permit requirements and places in town that might be tricky to work on.
Player said the fiber lines will be essentially wrapped around the existing copper lines, though about 9 miles will be underground.
Construction is anticipated to start in early to mid-June. She said people will likely notice bucket trucks and line workers on town streets. The workers will have informational cards for the public in case anyone asks what they are doing. She said they will do their best to plan the construction to avoid peak traffic conditions and asked that they get advice on that from the town.
"All in all, it takes between that four-six-month period that we anticipate finishing it this year," said Player, though if there's bad weather, it could be delayed, she added. "So that's why I put Quarter 1, 2023. "
