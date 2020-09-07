OSSIPEE – New positive cases of COVID-19 at the county's nursing home were detected Friday through National Guard.
However, enough people have recovered so that the total number of residents and staff infected is lower than it was previously.
Mountain View Community is a 103-bed facility in Ossipee.
Testing by the National Guard on Aug. 28 showed that four staff members and one resident had tested positive for the virus.
The National Guard administers the tests which are analyzed by Dartmouth Hitchcock. All but one staff member was asymptomatic.
Later on, another resident was given a positive result at Huggins Hospital.
Last Friday, the Guard returned to test 100 percent of residents and staff.
Mountain View Administrator Howie Chandler Monday said the results have been received.
"We had two new cases identified, one resident and one staff," said Chandler, adding one resident and two staff are free of the virus "Our total numbers are down."
Now, there are three staff members and two residents who are positive for a total of five.
"We're digging out of this hole," said Chandler Monday adding the virus is contained.
Chandler said Mountain View is "very blessed" that no one died or ever felt very ill.
"Our first resident way asymptomatic from start to finish ever even had a temperature," said Chandler.
Nursing home units are named after local mountains. They are Chocorua, Whittier, Green and Shaw.
As of now, Chorocua and Shaw are under precautions which essentially means residents aren't to leave their rooms while Whittier and Green are open meaning residents can leave their rooms if they are able to wear a mask.
