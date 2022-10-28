FOXBOROUGH, Mass.— Miles of meat sizzled and smoked from portable tailgating grills and gridirons.
There were so many cornhole boards, linking them together would have created a massive maze.
Selfie-crazed fans, friends and families posed and posted from vertigo-inducing seats, hard metal bleachers and camp chairs to let the rest of their worlds know they were there and you were not.
Cheerleaders, mascots, costumed weekend warriors, drinking games, blaring music and tent villages were all on display.
Oh, and there was football, too.
On a delightful October holiday weekend bedazzled by foliage and sunshine, my wife, Jan, and I fulfilled a bucket list holy grail by attending consecutive high school, college and NFL games.
It all happened because of a losing $5 Patriots lottery scratch ticket that Jan luckily transformed into a “Hey, my wife won Patriots tickets and turned it into a fantasy football weekend.”
Our traveling whirlwind took us from hometown Friday Night Lights at Kennett High School’s Gary Millen Stadium in North Conway to a cross-country White Mountains drive to Plymouth State University’s Panther Field and eventually down I-93 to the Massachusetts madness of Gillette Stadium.
Along the way, we saw Eagles, Falcons, Panthers, Wolves, Lions, Patriots and thousands of fans supporting their sons, grandsons, neighbors, friends, teams, schools and heroes.
This exhilarating experience unfolded because generous Jan often includes dollar scratch tickets with gifts. With a milestone birthday last year, I decided to present her with her age in $5 to $20 tickets.
She won a few bucks.
But that losing scratcher had a chance in a second act. It allowed her to mail it in to the New Hampshire Lottery Commission for a chance at winning a 2022-23 Patriots home game prize package with parking, a tailgate party inside the Patriots practice field house and two Upper Bowl tickets.
In February, she received a letter congratulating her as the winner at a game TBD after the Pats schedule was announced.
This was absolutely exciting but not unprecedented. She’s a contest queen and has won many prizes in various sweepstakes, including a flat -screen TV she yells at while watching the Patriots. She won that on local radio station WMWV.
The Patriots jackpot had us poring over the schedule when it came out. Which game would it be? AFC East foes Bills, Jets or Dolphins? That would work. But please, not a night game or any game during a snowstorm, and not on the same weekend when we had a wedding to attend.
We got the dysfunctional Lions for Throwback Day on one of the busiest New England weekends of the year, a holiday when we would normally hunker down.
Yet this break would be different. We were thankful. We would leave our dead-end dirt road and try to avoid as much traffic as we could.
We would have a Game Day bonanza.
Jan’s rooted in football. She hiked the eastern Pennsylvania hills with her father to strip birch bark from trees he would turn into birch beer for the family. Jan would drink it while she and her Yuengling-drinking dad watched Johnny Unitas’ golden arm on TV.
When her siblings went to Penn State, she followed the Nittany Lions. Her culinary career moved her to South Portland, Maine, where she embraced the then Boston Patriots.
The connection was cemented when she worked briefly after graduating from school as a telephone operator in southern New Hampshire and had a few conversations with quarterback Jim Plunkett. She absolutely loves Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Gronk and Teddy Bruschi.
High school football? Young kitchen colleagues or their sons played so she watched.
Diehard Pats fan Jan has screamed so loudly, especially during the Dynasty Years, our neighbors could hear her. I’m more of a fair-weather fan who appreciates the incredible six Super Bowl wins.
I prefer to listen to the game while outside around a campfire before it snows with the practical Bob Socci and the unencumbered insightful rants of Scott Zolak on Boston’s The SportsHub.
Sometimes we can hear Jan.
In fairness, Jan joins the listening party when we camp on a fall Sunday and follow games seated around a fire beside a North Country tent, yurt or cabin.
We also share a love of traveling, which hatched the idea of the 12-quarter Game Day weekend about 15 years ago largely because Pats tickets became prohibitively expensive and scarce as the Brady years evolved. We figured, using family and friends for base camp, maybe we could see the Pats in another, less expensive market. That never happened.
Then enter Jan’s luck.
A few miles from home, Kennett was the first stop under a full moon, a school that has produced Jeff Perry playing for Penn State and Ian White for the Boston College Eagles. In 2014, White tried out for the NFL Chargers.
We’ve watched other Eagles, too, over the years, cheering alongside their families and friends. On this night, we knew a few faces during a defensive slugfest, with the Eagles losing 10-0 to the Bow Falcons and its strong running game in a Division II East contest.
The supportive student section was dressed in pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Jen’s Friends. What wasn’t there, unfortunately, was the entertaining band, drum line and dance team, away at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst for its annual Band Day, which draws thousands of high school musicians.
Saturday’s 45-mile meandering drive led to busy PSU’s homecoming weekend with fields abuzz with bats, balls and more. Panther Field was a jungle of green. Student clubs and teams sat by card tables seeking recruits. Tailgating was heavy. Red plastic cups, co-eds and midriffs were ubiquitous.
The undefeated Division III Panthers of the Massachusetts State Athletic Conference fell to the Western Connecticut State Wolves 34-27 despite PSU’s Willie Lombard’s two touchdowns, including an electric 87-yard kickoff return. Suited up was a local freshman, offensive lineman Jackson Witchley of Brownfield, Maine, a 2022 Fryeburg Academy grad.
Also, have to give a shoutout to Wolves wide receiver Shakespeare Rodriguez for having one of the best names in college football.
The game was exciting, but Division III schools don’t offer athletics scholarships. PSU is no Penn State Happy Valley. There’s no Howard’s Rock like Clemson. No Notre Dame Touchdown Jesus.
But it does have the Rudy-like underdog story of running back Joe Dudek. Dudek famously appeared on a 1985 Sports Illustrated cover as its choice for that year’s Heisman Trophy eventually won by Bo Jackson. Dudek finished his college career besting Walter Payton’s NCAA career rushing touchdown record. A College Hall of Fame inductee, Dudek played two games for the Denver Broncos during the NFL’s 1987 players’ strike.
From there, we drove to New England’s football mecca, about 130 miles away. I had searched for reasonable hotel room rates, even branching out about 30 miles from Foxborough. Nothing great. Now remember our next-door neighbors? They’re weekend warriors living so close to Gillette they can hear the cheers when the Patriots score. Upon hearing of Jan’s winnings, they said we could stay at their Mass. home. Now that’s fate.
There we slept, remembering advice many gave us about Route 1— have Gillette and the cranes doing end zone construction in sight by 9:30 a.m. Post-game, expect to inch for at least an hour in your car before seeing daylight.
The Game Day experience saw us on the road by 9 a.m., and parked 15 minutes later.
We hadn’t been to a Pats game since 2003, when I scored free tickets and we sat in end zone bleachers to see Brady, with only one Super Bowl win, in a win over the Jets.
Gillette’s changed since then.
Flag-hoisting tailgaters were already drinking and grilling. With nary a Pats jersey or cap between us, we explored Patriot Place, eventually pawing through Patriots gear and scoring a magnet. Time flew as we traded email addresses in the vendor village for Patriot trinkets before entering the vast field house with its endless buffets, big screen TVs, corn hole, open bar and scores of tables.
We mingled with other lottery winners amongst the corporate tables. Three Patriots cheerleaders smiled for photos. Patriots former assistant coach Rick Buffington signed autographs.
Almost two hours later, we exited along the practice fields. A beautiful day for a hike, we climbed the ramps with our free Patriots Throwback Day towels into the stadium’s maddening beehive to Section 329 during our 10,000-plus step day.
Along the way, Jan bumped into the musket-shooting Minutemen but missed Patriot Pat. The Pats wore throwback jerseys. No mid-field Flying Elvis, It was the Minuteman over center.
We witnessed a remarkable Patriots 29-0 shutout. Rookie Bailey Zappe made his first NFL start. Matthew Judon’s strip sack resulted in a Kyle Duggers scoop and score. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones made a crafty sideline interception and Rhamondre Stevenson rumbled for 161 yards total. The luckless Lions made the NFL record books, going 0-6 on fourth down attempts.
But there was also the sickening neck injury to Lion defensive back Saivion Smith, carted off by ambulance, a reminder of the potential life-threatening injuries the game brings to modern day gladiators seeking generational wealth and glory.
But on that weekend, we saw the game for all it is, maturing before our eyes from where it begins for many to where it ends for few. The plays got more complicated. Spirals were tighter, hits more brutal, running faster, kicking longer and leaping higher.
We’re glad we did it. But again? In another region? At a top tier college game?
Can’t say not knowing, but this I do know — Jan bought me a $5 Patriots scratcher for a recent wedding anniversary. I plan to scratch it on a late fall Sunday afternoon while listening to a Pats game by the campfire as Jan cheers inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.