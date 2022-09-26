Fryeburg Academy - Erin Mayo graduation 2022

Head of School Erin Mayo (left) stands with Alanis Barrett at the Fryeburg Academy graduation ceremony in the Ada Cram Wadsworth Arena on May 28. Mayo pushed back at a critic who stated the school isn't transparent enough about its funding. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy Head of School Erin Mayo last week said that a letter the Sun published from a critic of Maine town academies had "fundamental errors and weird implications." Meanwhile, the letter writer says taxpayers deserve more transparency than they are getting from the school. 

A letter by former Maine resident Nathan Kempthorne, who now lives in New York City, was published Sept. 21. Titled "It's time for oversight at Fryeburg Academy,"  the letter stated that Kempthorne is a proponent of LD 1672, a Maine bill that passed into law without Gov. Janet Mills' signature and went into effect this summer. The aim of the bill is to bring more oversight to 11 town academies in Maine, Fryeburg being one of them. 

