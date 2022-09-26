FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy Head of School Erin Mayo last week said that a letter the Sun published from a critic of Maine town academies had "fundamental errors and weird implications." Meanwhile, the letter writer says taxpayers deserve more transparency than they are getting from the school.
A letter by former Maine resident Nathan Kempthorne, who now lives in New York City, was published Sept. 21. Titled "It's time for oversight at Fryeburg Academy," the letter stated that Kempthorne is a proponent of LD 1672, a Maine bill that passed into law without Gov. Janet Mills' signature and went into effect this summer. The aim of the bill is to bring more oversight to 11 town academies in Maine, Fryeburg being one of them.
Kempthorne became motivated to do this after his family reported racism at Washington Academy in East Machias, Maine.
According to his letter, the new law says academies like Fryeburg that get at least 60 percent of their funding from the public must have the same health, safety and curriculum standards as public schools.
The law itself says it applies to schools where 60 percent of their students are publicly funded not that 60 percent of their total of all their funding is from the public.
Kempthorne also complained that Fryeburg Academy doesn't have to answer to the public like public schools do when it comes to money matters and said the school has an expensive travel budget and compensation packages.
"The board of trustees, Head of School Erin Mayo, and Sen. Richard Bennett (R-Oxford) do not believe you deserve to know where your money is spent," said Kempthorne. "I believe you do."
As for taxes, Fryeburg taxpayers pay a rate of $15.30 per $1,000 valuation, inclusive of school, county and town taxes. The school portion is 49 percent of that. In New Hampshire, school taxes are a rate, not a percentage. The most recent local school rate for Conway is $8.06 per thousand.
With an annual budget of about $13 million, Fryeburg Academy costs more than Kennett High in North Conway. Kennett's budget for 2022-23 is about $8.7 million. One difference is Kennett doesn't board students overnight as Fryeburg Academy does.
In his letter, Kempthorne said that based on his reading of Maine Department of Education documents, it appears that Fryeburg Academy is 98.5 publicly funded.
Mayo said this statement is inaccurate.
"I’ve seen Mr. Kempthorne’s letter," said Mayo in an email Sept. 21. "It is fueled by some fundamental errors and weird implications."
Mayo said about 75 percent of FA's 588 students are publicly funded day students from Maine and 54 percent of FA's budget comes from the publicly funded students. Another 35 percent comes from private students who are either commuter day students or boarding students. The tuition for an international boarding school student runs about $57,000.
Kempthorne said the Maine Department of Education needs to be more clear if his interpretation is incorrect.
"This lack of clarity is a common thread across the board, and should be cleared up with the MDOE," said Kempthorne. "If they are 70-75 percent publicly funded, should not 100 percent of the spending of that taxpayer money be transparent to the public that paid for this service? Why do they not have to disclose their budget?"
The Sun also asked Mayo about public oversight of the academy. She replied that as an independent school, FA doesn't have to provide a budget to the public. FA and MSAD72 are about four years into a 10-year contract. She said the voters get to approve the contract.
"District residents have elected the individuals negotiating, and following the negotiations process, the proposed contract is made available to this same electorate and they vote on whether to approve," she said.
She said the state of Maine sets a maximum allowable tuition that private schools can charge local students, plus a surcharge.
Last year's maximum per-pupil tuition was $12,480, and Fryeburg Academy and MSAD 72 agreed to a cost per pupil of 112 percent of that. She said the tuition per pupil is about $4,000 less than what it costs to educate a local student.
"We make up the difference through fundraising, boarding program income and auxiliary revenue sources," said Mayo.
She said in answer to Kempthorne's complaints about lack of transparency that financial information is available on the schools' 990 IRS forms, "Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax."
Kempthorne sent the Sun some of FA's 990 forms and they show hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent on grants to students' families to reduce the cost of education on the parents. As examples, $433,000 in grants were given to families in Asia and $611,000 went to families in European countries. Families in Russia and Ukraine got $146,000.
"Most of the financial aid that we offer is in the form of discounted tuition in response to a family’s ability to pay," said Mayo. "Our planning ensures that the annual net tuition from private-pay families is sufficient to meet all budgetary needs."
But Kempthorne said IRS 990s "are not school budget documents." He also said the school pays "finders fees" to companies that help it identify worthy international students.
Mayo replied that international students' families hire agents to help them find potential schools for their child to attend. Those agents are given a commission if the child enrolls in Fryeburg Academy.
Her answer didn't satisfy Kempthorne, who suggested Fryeburg Academy could easily attract needy students within the area and give them scholarships.
"Granted, it would be way less fun than flying to Costa Rica and Cancun," he said.
The IRS 990 for 2020 posted to the Propublica website said Mayo — who is leaving the school at the end of this school year — was paid $283,127 in 2020.
Kempthorne noted that FA doesn't have a school board but a board of trustees, some of whom are local but others are not.
The Sun asked Mayo if there is a set number of trustees that must be local or alumni, and she said there isn't.
Mayo said eliminating the international program would drastically reduce many of the good things that Fryeburg Academy offers.
"We provide all of our students with a huge breadth of academic choices, the kind of individualized attention and care made possible by a 10:1 student-teacher ratio and an average class size of 15, and a beautiful campus and outstanding facilities," said Mayo.
"We don’t use a single public dollar for capital improvements. No doubt it would be more cost effective to have an average class size of 25-30 and to reduce course offerings by close to one-third — and that’s the experience we would have to offer if we limited our enrollment to publicly funded Maine students."
Kempthorne clarified that he was pointing out that the public has "no clue" how their money is being spent by the academy and to encourage the public and press to look into it.
The Sun asked Fryeburg selectmen their thoughts about the academy.
Kimberly Clarke said the school offers "superb" facilities and unique class offerings like a horticultural program.
"They do things a little bit differently than you might find at your ordinary public school," said Clarke. "I liked that ... I just feel, if it's not broken, why change it?"
Chairman Tom Kingsbury said while he would like it to be cheaper, he understands education costs money.
Mayo said Fryeburg Academy welcomes questions from parents and interaction with the wider community.
"I think that maybe Mr. Kempthorne's experience or presumption is that because of our independent governance, somehow there is secrecy or kind of a fortress mentality, and that's certainly not true of us," said Mayo.
