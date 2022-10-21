CONWAY — What to make of motel and hotel trends in the Granite State and Mount Washington Valley? Conventional wisdom says the short-term rental market made staying in hotels all but obsolete. But one look at the construction projects lining the strip and plans presented to local boards says otherwise.

The Sun asked for insight from the experts in the form of a conference call Oct. 7 with former valley resident/commercial Realtor Earle Wason of Wason Hospitality Associates of Portsmouth and Gary Plourde of Silver Lake, co-owner with wife Sandra Plourde of Thayers Inn Hotel in Littleton and until recently co-owners of the Christmas Farm Inn and Spa in Jackson, which they sold Sept. 6.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.