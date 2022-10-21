The Conway Planning Board on Sept. 22 conditionally approved revised plans for a 90-room Hilton Garden Inn (above), to be located on Route 16 in North Conway just south of the Christmas Loft and north of Sea Dog Brewing and Dominos. (COURTESY RENDERING/OPECHEE CONSTRUCTION)
Gary and Sandra Plourde of Silver Lake stand in front of the Christmas Farm Inn in Jackson, which they sold to a neighboring hotel group on Sept. 6. Gary Plourde recently talked with the Sun about the state of the hotel industry in the valley. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Conway Planning Board on Sept. 22 conditionally approved revised plans for a 90-room Hilton Garden Inn (above), to be located on Route 16 in North Conway just south of the Christmas Loft and north of Sea Dog Brewing and Dominos. (COURTESY RENDERING/OPECHEE CONSTRUCTION)
Earle Wason is a residential/commercial Realtor, owner of Wason Hospitality Associates of Portsmouth. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Gary and Sandra Plourde of Silver Lake stand in front of the Christmas Farm Inn in Jackson, which they sold to a neighboring hotel group on Sept. 6. Gary Plourde recently talked with the Sun about the state of the hotel industry in the valley. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Thayer Inn Hotel in Littleton was purchased by the Plourdes several years ago. Gary Plourde believes that small, independent hotels can flourish alongside big chains. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Construction work continues on the new Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel at the Cranmore Mountain Resort, as seen Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — What to make of motel and hotel trends in the Granite State and Mount Washington Valley? Conventional wisdom says the short-term rental market made staying in hotels all but obsolete. But one look at the construction projects lining the strip and plans presented to local boards says otherwise.
The Sun asked for insight from the experts in the form of a conference call Oct. 7 with former valley resident/commercial Realtor Earle Wason of Wason Hospitality Associates of Portsmouth and Gary Plourde of Silver Lake, co-owner with wife Sandra Plourde of Thayers Inn Hotel in Littleton and until recently co-owners of the Christmas Farm Inn and Spa in Jackson, which they sold Sept. 6.
Prior to owning the inn, Plourde worked extensively in the hospitality business overseas, including in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
CDS: Let’s tackle the commonly held belief that corporate franchises are bad for the valley. What say you?
Plourde: I don’t hold that belief.
(As innkeepers) we treated franchise hotels as feeder markets to our business. We (different lodging choices) compete to a degree, but once people came to the valley, they would eventually explore the surrounding towns and find inns such as ours and end up migrating to us.
A branded hotel is pretty much the same wherever you go — that is their strength. It’s not really a “new” experience. We offer an original, enriching and authentic experience that is more personalized. That is why customers choose independents over branded hotels. Location, price and amenities are also factors.
CDS: But doesn’t the whole point system that chains offer work against private inns?
Plourde: In North Conway, I think it actually works against them. Without getting into too much detail, corporate brands dictate what rate they will pay the hotel for guests to redeem loyalty points. This is based on annual occupancy and average rates. The allowed rate could be $75 for a standard room in high season, because of the annual averages, when an independent hotel can charge $225. So, it is possible that a good independent operator can make more money when the sun shines.
Branded hotels also pay reservation and marketing fees.Overall, known brands do drive business through their distribution channels. However, independent hotels have more access to the market than ever before via digital marketing platforms and online booking channels. It is complex, but they can compete.
CDS: You sold the Christmas Farm Inn, but you continue to operate the Thayers Inn Hotel in Littleton, said to be the oldest continuously operating inn in the White Mountains. What is the biggest issue facing hoteliers these days — inflation, the high cost of gasoline … or finding help?
Plourde: There are always new challenges coming at you, but the single-biggest issue is the lack of affordable housing. Lack of housing equals lack of good employees.
Most of the previously affordable housing has been sold to second home owners and people wanting to operate them as short-term rentals like Airbnb, VRBO and others.
Some of our own employees who lived in rented accommodation for years had to move out because their house was sold for exaggerated prices.This left them with no place to live, so they moved out of the valley. There are few affordable places to rent and buying a house for many workers is also not possible with such high prices.
There is talk about restricting hotel development. If the town decides to create restricted ordinances through democratic processes, then fine. But there are now some 900 STR houses in the valley. Many of them are in residential areas that don’t allow businesses to operate, but they are operating little hotel businesses.
Many are limited liability or incorporated companies that advertise and compete on the same platforms as hotels, inns and B&Bs. Now, if the town you live in allows them and they operate legally, more power to them. I am not against them per se. But if an ordinance says no businesses in a residentially zoned district, then towns should be able to manage them or restrict them, as well.
Overall, an independent hotel competing with chains or short-term rentals has to be competitive. It is not easy, but I think the market sort of works itself out.
CDS: Earle, what do you think of the growth of hotels in North Conway and do you have a stand about the proposed moratorium now under discussion by the planning board?
Wason: One thing I can say is that we see every time we get a new hotel, it fills to occupancy in a very short period of time — look at the Home2Suites by Hilton, for example.
People have discovered the White Mountains during COVID. Plus, despite inflation or high gas prices, people are within a tank of gas to come here, and they will want to continue taking their vacations, and I think the valley will continue to be a very family-oriented destination resort.
Plourde: People have been coming to the White Mountains since the 1830s — and they’re going to continue to want to come here. If there is a recession, they may make only one trip a year versus three or four. But again, I think people are always going to want to come to the mountains, just as they have been for almost 200 years.
(Following the interview, Carl E. Lindblade, former general manager of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway and a hospitality instructor after that, shared, “In the hotel business, when you reach 80 percent occupancy, you should either expand or sell. In the valley on a year-round basis, 60 percent would be considered good, considering that rates are part of the equation.”
He added that “everything is measured on a per-room basis because that’s the common denominator we have. The Briarcliff, for example, could compare itself to the Ritz-Carlton in Athens, Greece, on a per room basis of income, expense and profit.”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.