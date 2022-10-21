CONWAY — As one looks across the hotel landscape of North Conway and beyond, it’s been a time of growth and transitions in a region that once was home to hundreds of summer establishments at the turn of the 20th century, the Golden Age of large hotels.
Jamsan Management Co. of Lexington, Mass., owns and manages the four-story, 80-room Home2Suites by Hilton that opened in October 2021 on the site of the former Fandangles restaurant that burned in September 2007.
Jamsan bought the 2.51-acre site for $1 million on Dec. 19, 2014.
According to its website, Jamsan began as a small family-owned and operated hotel management company in 1994. Ashok Patel of Jamsan is vice president of real estate operations and appeared before the Conway Planning Board several times as Home2Suites sought extensions.
He also purchased the 136-room, 31-acre Fox Ridge Resort in North Conway and is involved with a group that is developing the 22,808-square-foot, three-story, 114-room Campri hotel at the former Junge’s Motel site in North Conway now under construction.
Patel was also part of MAJM Holdings of Plymouth, the company that bought the Blueberry Muffin/Yankee Clipper on Route 16 in North Conway which has plans to upgrade the property. Jamsan is also involved with the redevelopment of the former Junge’s Motel property on White Mountain Highway to make way for a 114-room hotel, plus a 110 Grill restaurant and bank buildings now under construction.
A different group of Patels are involved with plans to develop the former Packer’s Gallery site into a 90-room Hilton Garden Inn.
Patels are also said to be among the owners of the former Intervale Motel site that is to be developed for a three-story, 70-room Viewpoint North Conway LLC.
According to the website opencorporates.com, Viewpoint North Conway LLC includes member Jatinbhai Patel, member/manager Niravkumar Patel, Shivam Patel, agent Mark L. Janos, manager/member Pantosh A. Patel and Vimal Pantel. The LLC was incorporated in New Hampshire in October 2020.
In other hotel transactions, the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort was sold Nov. 1, 2021, by the Davenport Cos. of South Yarmouth, Mass., to affiliates of the New York-based company EOS Investors LLC along with five other Red Jacket properties on Cape Cod. The Davenport Cos. also were former owners of the Fox Ridge, selling to Ashok Patel.
Davenport developed both the Red Jacket in 1970 and the Fox Ridge in the late 1970s. The Red Jacket suffered a catastrophic fire on April 30 in which its entire south wing burned; thankfully no lives were lost.
Plans for a reopening or a rebuild remain yet to be revealed, as insurance negotiations are said to be ongoing by insiders. Dave Pandora, Conway building inspector, told the Sun in September that “the last I spoke with engineers from the Red Jacket they were weighing out their best options: whether to retrofit the North Wing with current code requirements or to perform a total razing and start new.”
Justin Grimes, spokesperson for Red Jacket Resorts, told the Sun last month, “At this time, we have no further information or finite plans to share. We look forward to sharing our vision and welcoming back our loyal guests and community.”
In other recent transactions, according to town records, the Golden Gables Inn on the Route 16 commercial strip in North Conway was sold this past summer by Jan G. Filip IV to his neighbors, the Hampton Inn, aka Olympia Golden Gables LLC PO Box 508 Portland, Maine for $.3.4 million. The property includes 3.8 acres of land.
In Jackson, the Wentworth: A Country Inn, was sold by Ellie Koeppel n October 2021 to A.E. Wentworth, LLC of Boston, Mass.
Meanwhile, in September, Access Hotels and Resorts, owners of the Inn at Thorn Hill and Spa in Jackson as well as other properties, purchased the Christmas Farm Inn and Spa, also in Jackson, for an estimated $4.7 million.
Other resort properties along Route 16 from Chocorua north include the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast; Tanglewood Cottages; the Swift River Kancamagus Inn; the Saco River Motor Lodge in Center Conway; the Merrill Farm Inn and Scenic Inn on Route 16 in Conway; Green Granite Inn and Hampton Inn, owned by the Tolley Group (former owners of the Christmas Farm Inn, prior to selling it to the Plourdes); the Quality Inn; the Holiday Inn Express; the North Grand Grand; the Comfort Inn; the Residence Inn by Marriott Company, owned by Richard Lafrance, also owner of the Cranmore Mountain hotel being built; the School House Inn and its sister establishment, the North Conway Mountain Hotel; the Eastman Inn; the Colonial Motel; the Briarcliff Motel; Eastern Inns; Villa Hygge Hotel; the Stonehurst Manor; Adventure Suites; the White Trellis Hotel, theWildflowers Inn; the Cabernet Inn, the 1785 Inn and the refurbished Starlight Lodge and off the sidestreets the the Nereledge Inn B&B; Kearsarge Inn; the Spruce Moose Lodge; the Cranmore Inn; the Oxen Yoke Inn and Motel and the Cranmore Mountain Lodge and Buttonwood Inn.
The White Mountain Hotel & Resort in Hale’s Estates off West Side Road was expanded and renovated in 2021.
And the 88-room, four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites at Cranmore is nearing completion with a late November opening planned.
Further north in Intervale are Perry’s Motel and Cottages; the Swiss Chalets Village Inn; the Stonefield Inn; the Lodge at the New England Inn and in Glen the Storybook Motor Lodge; and in Glen the Bernerhof, Golden Apple, and Will’s Inn; and in Bartlett, the Seasons; Attitash Motel & Suites and Attitash Mountain Village; the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash; North Colony Motel, the Villager Motel and the Bartlett Inn. At Bretton Woods is the Omni Mount Washington and the Bretton Woods Motor Lodge.
In Jackson, offering lodging are Nordic Village Resort, the Covered Bridge Motel; the Lodge at Jackson; the Inn at Thorn Hill; the Wildcat Inn and Tavern; the Snowflake Inn; the Wentworth, the Christmas Farm Inn and Spa; Whitneys’ Village Inn; the Eagle Mountain House; the Lodge at Jackson Village, the Carter Notch Inn and the Inn at Ellis River.
