CONWAY — On Friday and Saturday, the Eastern Slope Ski Club will present its 51st ESSC Ski Sale at the North Conway Community Center in North Conway Village.
“It’s a great way to kick off the ski season here in the Mount Washington Valley and it gets everyone excited and ready to go,” said Terry Love, past president of the ESSC and co-proprietor of Bob & Terry’s Ski and Sports of North Conway and Bethel, Maine.
“It helps kids and gives skiers and riders the chance to get gear who otherwise maybe can’t pay the price of new equipment at a ski shop," Love said.
Love said there are always lots of accessories, like helmets, gloves, jackets, bags and even snowshoes for sale, and said the annual sale nets on average $15,000.
Hours are Friday 2-7 p.m. (ESSC members only, 2-3 p.m.) and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
Community members can drop off their “clean and modern” gear to sell on consignment today at the center from 5-8 p.m. Earnings and unsold gear must be picked up Saturday between 4-6 p.m.
Each item requires a pre-purchased tag ($1) available at Bob & Terry’s or at drop-off at the North Conway Community Center.
A 20 percent commission will be earned by the ESSC as a donation by the seller.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including social distancing, mask-wearing requirements and capacity restrictions.
Proceeds benefit the club's Junior Program, founded in 1938, which enables local schoolkids to learn how to ski (both alpine and Nordic) and snowboard.
Mark Porter, president of Eastern Slope Ski Club, said: "We are very excited for the return of our Junior programs at all schools this winter, and this sale is a great kickoff to winter. As one of the club’s largest fundraisers, we are very thankful for our community that continues to support this event by selling, shopping or both.”
According to ESSC Vice President Lauren Hawkins, more than 100 volunteers showed up at the kickoff party for instructors, held Sunday at Tuckerman Brewing Co.
For the first time since World War II, the Junior Program was not held last year due to pandemic concerns but as the Conway Daily Sun reported plans are for it to return this season.
Olympians that took part in the Junior Ski Program include David Currier, Brooks Dodge, Imogene Opton Fish, Abbi Fisher, Terry Palmer, Tyler Palmer, Leanne Smith and Carl Swenson.
Every March, the celebration of Junior Program accomplishment, Snow Day, is held at Cranmore Mountain and Attitash Bear Peak. The first “Junior Field Day” was held on Russell’s Slope in March of 1939.
For more information, go to EasternSlopeSkiClub.org.
