CONWAY — Even after the selectmen released a document to answer “frequently asked questions” about short-term rentals, it remains unclear if the town will begin enforcing restrictions as July 4 draws near.
On May 7, the Town Code Officer David Pandora issued a letter to short-term rental property owners, informing them that due to an April 13 town vote, STRs are allowed only in residential districts and only if the home is owner-occupied and has applied for and received permission from the town.
Property owners were given 30 days to respond without an explanation of what sort of response the town was asking for.
The deadline is apparently June 7 as the letter was dated May 7.
Ten days later, Mark Puffer, of Preti Flaherty’s Concord law office, who represents hundreds of short-term rental owners though Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, wrote a response to the town, challenging selectmen’s determination that the rentals are prohibited by zoning in residential areas.
The town’s May 7 letter doesn’t explain what types of responses the town was anticipating.
Puffer, in his letter, wondered what type of permissions owners needed to obtain.
The town on Wednesday presented the Sun with what it called a “frequently asked questions” document. Much of it has to do with past decisions rather than giving clarity about what happens next.
The FAQ doesn’t provide any time frame for when enforcement will begin.
In the past, town manager Tom Holmes said that eventually cease and desist letters will be sent and then the town will likely be sued.
Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals President David Cavanaugh, when asked for comment about the FAQ on Thursday, said he had no comment as did White Mountain Board of Realtors President Paul Mayer, who deferred to Cavanaugh.
“The new association is very impressive,” said Mayer. “Some incredibly intelligent people that understand the legal and property rights.”
The Sun asked Holmes on Thursday for a time frame for STR enforcement and if it might begin by July 4.
Holmes said people still have time to respond to the May 7 letter.
“There are multiple paths that the Town could take in regards to enforcement,” said Holmes. “As the Selectmen’s FAQ’s indicated, their goal is to get some of the fundamental differences of opinion before a judge. I do not have specific answers to your questions as to what, how and when at this time.”
Holmes added that the police are enforcing the new noise ordinance, passed April 13.
The Sun asked Canvanaugh about the lack of clarity on the timeline.
“To answer your question about when enforcement would begin, I am not aware of a pre-specified date set by the Town to begin enforcement,” said Cavanaugh. “Further, it is confusing for our members to understand how the zoning ordinance will be enforced, when short-term rental is not clearly defined in the ordinances. Our attorney (Puffer) has written to the Town, but we have yet to receive a reply.”
The Sun at the selectmen’s meeting Tuesday asked what sort of response the town was seeking from Pandora’s May 7 letter.
“There are several different kinds of responses that could be made, including no response,” said Holmes. “We’re already getting letters from people saying I don’t short-term rent, and I’m on your list.”
Holmes said the town sent letters to homes that Host Compliance, a company hired by selectmen to inventory short-term rentals in town, identified as offering short-term rentals. Some of the information that Host Compliance gathered goes back more than a year.
Holmes said the town didn’t know if the owners of the homes that are no longer for rent stopped renting temporarily because of COVID.
“Now things are opening up, we want to make sure these people know that, in our opinion, they shouldn’t be renting in the residential zone,” said Holmes. “So even if they aren’t currently renting, if they rented in a time of the past year or two, they may have gotten a letter.”
Holmes said the ownership of some of the properties has changed over the past year or two and some new owners aren’t renting as the former owners had.
“We are just flagging them in our system not to get bothered again,” said Holmes.
The great debate over short-term rentals began in earnest back in 2019 when Ray Shakir, who lives in the Birch Hill section of North Conway, brought up the issue of short-term rentals during the public comment portion of a selectmen’s meeting.
The Sun on Thursday asked Shakir what he thinks selectmen are up to in terms of enforcement.
He said “reading between the lines” he thinks the selectmen are probably going to defer on enforcement until maybe 2022. He thinks they might start enforcement next season if nothing changes at town meeting next April. Shakir added that approach would be OK with him as he understands that many of these STR owners would have bookings through the fall.
“I’d go until the leaves are down,” said Shakir. “That’s only my opinion. Not the law.”
When asked if she had any qualms about the lack of clarity from the town on short-term rentals, Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford said the chamber was observing the issue, and it is a town matter “to be dealt with through the process.”
While owners and visitors may go ahead with vacation plans, she said, it’s up to individuals to evaluate the risk.
“That said, the town has stated their position and so any movement other than STOPPING THE RENTAL places an owner at risk, and if inspected by a town employee while housing a visitor may result in the visitor(s) having to vacate and find somewhere else to finish their vacation.”
