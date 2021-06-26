EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Selectmen recently visited Priscilla (known by her friends as Pat or Pinky) Parsons and presented her with the Boston Post Cane.
Pat was born in 1926 and though living in Massachusetts, she spent summers in Effingham with her grandparents in the home she occupies today.
She is a descendant of the Dearborn and the Gale families. She moved to Effingham full-time in 1975 with her husband, Henry, and daughter Janet. Up until a couple of years ago, Pat still cooked on a wood stove and is famous among family and friends for her baked bean dinners.
In her younger years, Pat was an active participant in the community. She volunteered at the Effingham school for over 20 years as well as the Effingham and Ossipee libraries. She donated to the Effingham Historical and the Effingham Preservation Societies.
Pat was an early member of the Ossipee Old Home Week Committee and served many years on the board of directors of the Ossipee Concerned Citizens, where she is still associated.
Pat loves Green Mountain and looks out over it every morning with her coffee. Her well-worn snowshoes, now retired, carried her all over the mountain in her younger days. On rides around the mountain with her family, she tells stories of her youth and is eager to share town history with visitors on her front porch.
When they are able to return, she will be seen at various bean and potluck suppers in the area.
The Boston Post Cane is a New England tradition. In 1909, the now defunct Boston Post newspaper distributed walking canes to 700 New England towns, an idea they hoped would boost readership. The canes were presented in varying measure of ceremonial pomp to the oldest living male of those municipalities. Since then, the canes have been handed down to the oldest survivor in those towns. Women were added to the list of cane recipients starting in 1930.
The Boston Post went out of business in 1956, but many towns have continued the tradition. Several of the original canes have gone missing over the years. Many towns, like Effingham, have replicas of the original cane that are given to recipients.
Jack Williams made two beautiful wooden display cases for Effingham’s canes. The original cane will be exhibited in the Effingham Historic Town Hall when renovations are complete
