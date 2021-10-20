CONCORD — Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) and other Democratic leaders called on Gov. Chris Sununu to demand the resignation of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut for speaking Sunday “at an event of fringe right-wing extremists encouraging people to forgo public health guidance in our schools.
“Frank Edelblut’s continuous disregard for New Hampshire public health puts the well-being of our schoolchildren at risk,” said Warmington. “It is time Gov. Chris Sununu demanded Frank Edelblut resign from his position as Commissioner of Education.”
Edelblut responded by email, saying, “I accepted the invitation to speak directly to parents on Sunday, not to speak to the NH Government Integrity Project.”
As the education commissioner, Edelblut said he strives to make himself available to parents throughout New Hampshire to the best of his ability.
“There are many educational pathways for parents to navigate that will help set their children up for success, and I feel it is only appropriate to be as transparent and forthright with these families about how to discover the different pathways and various options. As I told those parents in attendance on Sunday, when they are involved in their own child’s education, there will surely be better outcomes,” Edelblut said.
Sununu’s spokesman issued a statement by the governor that said, “Given this fringe group’s history and support of anti-government actions, the Commissioner’s decision to attend in his official capacity was inappropriate. He has given me his assurances that he will use better discretion going forward.”
Warmington said Edelblut’s speech came just “two weeks after the group and other far-right extremists put the safety of state employees in jeopardy by disrupting an Executive Council meeting. It also came “just four days after the Republican Executive Councilors rejected $27 million in federal funding to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
In addition, Democrats on the House Education Committee — Reps. Mel Myler (D-Contoocook), Dave Luneau (D-Hopkinton), Patricia Cornell (D-Manchester), Linda Tanner (D-Georges Milles), Arthur Ellison (D-Concord), Sue Mullen (D-Bedford), Steve Woodcock (D-Center Conway) and Rep. Marjorie Porter (D-Hillsborough) — released the following statement:
“Commissioner Edelblut has displayed an arrogance discounting supporters of public education since taking office, and as elected officials committed to preserving our education system, we cannot stand idly by,” they said.
“Commissioner Edelblut is no stranger to fringe, right-wing groups and has repeatedly used his office to prioritize religious, private education ahead of our teachers and public schools.
“The past year has put an enormous toll on our educators, who have been working overtime to not only teach but mitigate the risk of pandemic transmission in our classrooms, all while being belittled and often threatened by rowdy disrupters at school board meetings across the state.
“In the commissioner’s recent meeting, he praised agitators who have shut down school board meetings and encouraged parents to fight commonsense mask policies in schools.
“Gov. Sununu has enabled Commissioner Edelblut’s use of his office to sow distrust in life-saving public health measures and in school boards themselves. If the past month is any indication, Gov. Sununu must rebuke the GOP circus that has undermined our pandemic response and put our teachers and students at risk for their health and safety.”
House Democratic leader Renny Cushing of Hampton said it was “past time” for the governor to demand Edelblut’s resignation, adding, “Since Sununu first appointed him four years ago, Commissioner Edelblut has been working to undermine teachers, school boards, and public education every step of the way.”
Ken Eyring, co-founder of the Government Integrity Project, said his group wasn’t unruly at the Executive Council meeting and said people were arrested who shouldn’t have been.
As to the event Sunday, Eyring said he asked Edelblut to speak first and had the Republican lawmakers speak after he left to make sure it wasn’t political.
Republican Reps. Rick Ladd of Haverhill, Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro and Norman Silber of Gilford, and Sen. Bob Giuda of Rumney all accepted his invitation, Eyring said. Edelblut didn’t say anything controversial, Eyring added.
“I think it’s important that people understand what’s really going on. There’s been a lot of spin and a lot of disinformation that’s been distributed,” Eyring said.
He said his group was not disruptive at the Executive Council meeting.
“I was there and I was quiet,” he said, adding he was there to listen and observe. “We were not there to be disruptive. We were there to hold our government officials accountable. Gov. Sununu is trying to frame us,” Eyring said.
He said he believes parents know what’s best for kids and need to be listened to. He said his group put together petitions to have voters determine mask policies because school boards were ignoring them.
“They are turning what was an informative event for parents into a political circus. And it’s not right,” Eyring said.
“What is the harm of our state’s top-most educator making himself available to parents? What is the harm in that? The governor is turning it into a political circus,” he said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said: “It is deeply concerning that Commissioner Edelblut would think that attending this meeting was appropriate under any circumstance — but especially given that our schools are facing a barrage of attacks from anti-vaxxers who, almost daily, are attacking our teachers and school boards for doing what they need to in order to protect our students’ health and safety.”
