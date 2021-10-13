CONWAY— A court hearing involving the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council and Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School over a lease to a lot used for outside classrooms, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been moved to Dec. 2.
The hearing was triggered by an injunction the school filed to stop the Economic Council from selling a piece of land the school now uses, known as Lot 5.
Because the land the school is using is not actively being sold, meaning the matter isn’t urgent, Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius allowed the delay.
In its motion to postpone the hearing, the Economic Council said its attorney, Debbie Lorusso Makris of the Manchester law firm Getman, Schulthess, Steere & Poulin, was not available to attend the Oct. 13 hearing. In addition, the school’s attorney was unavailable Nov. 7-12.
“The issue at hand involves a parcel of land owned by the defendant and leased by the plaintiff,” the Economic Council’s motion said. “There are no offers to purchase the land at issue in this matter, thus the request for an extension will not prejudice the plaintiff.”
The school is located in Economic Council’s Tech Village across from Merrill Farm in Conway and leases that lot from the Economic Council and indoor classroom space from Granite State College.
The school has leases and options to buy both the land and the classrooms currently owned by Granite State College. The Tech Village is set up as a two-unit condominium with the Econ Council and Granite State each own one unit.
Both leases with options to buy are being challenged by the Economic Council.
Beyond the technical disputes with the leases, the underlying issue appears to be the Economic Council no longer wants the school to be located in its business park. The Economic Council, through its lawyers, have said the kids are disruptive and that the school broke its lease by allowing students to use open land and trails on the 61-acre Tech Village site. The Economic Council also says the school creates traffic and parking issues when parents drop off and pick up their children.
Once the court hearing became public Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), a staunch supporter of chartered public schools, offered to try to mediate a truce between the two organizations.
Bradley says he’s been a longtime advocate of both the Tech Village and the charter school. “It’s obviously a win-win for both the school which is viable and embraced by the community, and the Economic Council which is having the building occupied and property developed.”
Jason Gagnon, chairman of the school’s trustees, said Wednesday: “It is our understanding that delays like this are a normal part of the legal process. The bright side of this delay for both organizations is that we can take advantage of Sen. Bradley’s offer to bring both parties together to find common ground and a resolution without continuing down the legal pathway — that’s a win for everyone involved.
“Northeast Woodland still believes that both organizations have similar goals for strengthening our shared community and that working together will return the most long-term value to the Mount Washington Valley,” Gagnon continued.
“MWVEC has already shown a willingness to adapt their vision of what Economic Development means by bringing the Avesta affordable housing project to vacant land once earmarked for business use,” he added.
“Northeast Woodland is a natural extension of that adapted vision of Economic Development. Is there any better fit than a school as a neighbor for affordable housing?”
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Economic Council, declined to comment on either the ongoing litigation or Bradley’s offer.
