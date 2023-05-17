EATON — The Eaton School Board — Monique Hebert, chair; Nella Thompson, vice chair; and Susan Wiley — voted unanimously on Tuesday night to notify the Conway School Board of their intent to opt out of the K-6 tuition contract next month.
Notice legally has to be given three years before the end of the contract, which would be June 30; otherwise, Eaton would be extended for another year.
The board also made it clear it wants to try to negotiate a new deal when the current 20-year agreement runs out at the end of the 2025-26 year, but no later than June 30, 2026.
The path is similar to the one Albany took last month, when the Albany School Board sent formal notification on April 10 to the Conway School Board of its intent to trigger the opt-out clause of its K-6 tuition contract in June.
“They’re writing a letter to Conway opting out based on the recommendations of everyone who was at Tuesday’s meeting,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Wednesday.
“It really makes perfect sense for them to do this because there needs to be changes made to the current contract,” he said.
Roughly 35 people attended Tuesday’s school board meeting at the Eaton Town Hall.
“There was a lot of support in favor of keeping the students in Conway,” said Richard. “People have questions and want to explore all their options, but the majority of the people spoke highly of the town’s relationship with Pine Tree School.”
Eaton sends 18 K-6 students to Conway, with the vast majority attending Pine Tree School in Center Conway (as of Jan. 11).
There are three Eaton students (grades 7-8) who attend Kennett Middle School, and seven students (grades 9-12) who attend Kennett High School.
Eaton is projected to pay $736,084 in tuition for 28 students for the 2023-24 school year.
Eaton voters in March approved $422,028 for elementary tuition; $184,270 for middle school tuition; and $129,786 in high school tuition.
“I can remember when my children were in school — we had 80-plus students from Eaton,” Jane Gray, former Eaton and SAU 9 Board chairs, said by phone Wednesday.
Gray, who was instrumental in negotiating the 20-year tuition agreements, was pleased to see the turnout at Tuesday’s meeting, which included current Conway School Board members Randy Davison and Mike DiGregorio.
“We had more parents than we usually get,” she said. “I think that’s important because it’s their kids who we are talking about.”
Under the current tuition agreement with Conway, the funding formula is based on 35 percent of the town’s equalized value and 65 percent of the town’s average daily membership in attendance at the elementary schools (K-6).
The agreement with Conway states: “Each year an adjustment will be made to the total student charges reflecting the actual increase or decrease of costs over the past year; capital improvement charges consist of its share of the principal and interest of current fiscal year cost of said long-term debt less appropriate school building aid allocated based on town’s equalized value as a percentage of the total equalized value of all towns; a facilities maintenance fund will be established and held by the Conway School District and will be funded by each district which shall pay its share of 3 percent of the actual construction cost divided by 20 and will be allocated based on the town’s equalized value as a percentage of the total equalized value of all towns.”
Eaton, in all likelihood, also will notify the Conway School Board by June 30, 2024, of its intent to opt out of the current middle school and high school contracts.
Under the 20-year tuition agreements, between Conway and the sending towns, there are many different contracts. Albany and Eaton have K-6 agreements; Albany, Eaton, Freedom and Madison have middle school agreements; and Albany, Bartlett, Eaton, Freedom, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth have high school agreements.
The breakdown of cost sharing is as follows:
• Conway pays 89 percent of the operational costs for its three elementary schools with Albany and Eaton picking up the remaining 11 percent.
• Conway pays 66 percent of the middle school operational costs, with the sending towns (Albany, Eaton, Freedom and Madison) shouldering 34 percent.
• Conway pays 46 percent of the high school’s operational costs, with the sending towns paying 54 percent.
Gray believes “it’s time to look at the (next) agreements differently.”
“Twenty years ago, there was the construction of buildings and the bonds (to pay for them),” she said. “At the time what we were doing made the most sense and was fair to everyone.
