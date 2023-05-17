Eaton opts out of tuiiton contract - Monique Hebert

The Eaton School Board, chaired by Monique Hebert (seen at the May 11 SAU 9 Board meeting) voted Tuesday to notify the Conway School Board of its intent to opt out of the K-6 tuition contract next month. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

EATON — The Eaton School Board — Monique Hebert, chair; Nella Thompson, vice chair; and Susan Wiley — voted unanimously on Tuesday night to notify the Conway School Board of their intent to opt out of the K-6 tuition contract next month.

Notice legally has to be given three years before the end of the contract, which would be June 30; otherwise, Eaton would be extended for another year.

