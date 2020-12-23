EATON — For the first time in close to two years, the bell in Eaton's Little White Church will be heard on Christmas Eve now that the new steeple is complete.
The church is a non-denominational, non-profit organization governed by a board of local volunteers, officers and trustees. According to its website, donations received from church functions, weddings, religious and community events go toward the maintenance, insurance and continuing restoration of the church, which is 141 years old.
The board of trustees includes Acting President Ele Border, Secretary Sandra Thoms, Treasurer Joyce Blue, along with board members Dick Brisbois, Dana Cunningham, Barbara Holmes, Debra Callis and Holly Fortin. The position of vice president is presently vacant.
Problems with the steeple began in November 2018 with peeling paint. The following spring, water leaks were noticed in the sanctuary. Further investigation revealed the steeple’s main support poles had rotted up to 90 percent and the spire was removed in spring of 2019.
Local carpenter Thomas Costello has been doing the repairs. His goal had been to finish the work by Christmas, and he was successful. Costello of Eaton is a former church president and organizer of the annual Christmas pageant. He was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
"I'm just helping get the word out that with the completion of the steeple at the Little White Church there will be a celebratory ringing of the bell at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve," said Blue in an email Wednesday "First time in two years."
Border told the Sun the bell was put in place this week.
"Thomas Costello finished the spire about a week ago, but there was no floor in the belfry, and that's what he has been really working on this week — getting the bell situated in its cradle," said Border, who explained that the bell will be rung by pulling on a rope in the first-floor vestibule.
Border said she would like Costello to have the honor of doing the bell-ringing since he has been the lead carpenter on the project. She said some board members also should have the opportunity.
"We are really excited about it because it's been a long time in coming," said Border.
In addition, the church’s 1908 Steinway Model O grand piano is in the process of being refurbished and is expected to be back at the church in the spring because it doesn't make sense to have it in an unheated church all winter.
"We are really hopeful that as soon as COVID is under control, we will be able to start concerts again," said Border.
Costello was unavailable for comment Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.