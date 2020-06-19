CONWAY —Kennett High School seniors received awards and heard their classmates farewell addresses last Friday, the night before they received their diplomas in very public, if socially remote, individual ceremonies atop Mount Cranmore.
Traditionally a part of the commencement exercises, the speeches and awards were presented remotely over the internet on Friday night on the KHS YouTube channel and Valley Vision (Channel 1301), with the top award, the Kennett Trophy, going to Phoebe Lyons.
Tanner Kennett presented the prestigious award, which goes to the senior "embodying the spirit of Kennett High,"describing Lyons as "a true leader, role model, advocate and musician.”
Kennett said, “She has logged hundreds of hours of community service, organized countless fundraisers that have benefited so many and played a key role in the band as both a member and a leader. Phoebe Lyons, your dedication to Key Club, student council, multiple honor societies and Eagles for Action, just to mention a few, further justify why you are receiving the Kennett Trophy.”
Lyons, the Senior Class President, also delivered the closing remarks.
“Being a senior isn't just about the final year of high school. It means celebrating all that we have done to get to this point,” she said.
Lyons added: “I've been able to reflect on the past four years. I went into freshman year thinking that the definition of success was A-plus grades, how many positions you could hold or how many advanced classes you could fit in a single schedule. Struggling with every one of these, I realized I was quite insane. Now I consider success to mean being happy with where you're at.”
The 27-minute presentation started with graduating senior Reilly Murphy and graduating preschooler Connor Zengilowski donning Kennett hockey jerseys and doing the Pledge of Allegiance together on the school’s front lawn. The preschoolers have led the pledge every Thursday for the past three years at KHS.
Principal Kevin Carpenter, wrapping up his first year as lead Eagle, followed with his speech.
“This year we are celebrating our graduates like never before. Tomorrow, we will come together to award you your diplomas at Cranmore Mountain. This is completely different from all past graduations, and probably from all future ones as well. But we want to make sure that we do this in a way that is fitting to celebrate every member of the Class of 2020.
“You've achieved so much in your time here at Kennett High School and your entire academic careers. We’re in this position today as a result of a global pandemic. This has changed what normal is for most of us. But I hope that we do not use this pandemic as an excuse for not moving forward. No. Instead, I ask you to use this as an opportunity for us to grow, to learn and to forge on as a country united.”
Carpenter offered the Eagles 10 pieces of advice: be on time; have a sound, solid work ethic; put in your maximum effort; control your body language; be aware of your energy; be cognizant of your attitude; harness you passion; be coachable; do extra; and to be prepared.
“I know that I see these 10 things on display here at Kennett High School,” he said. “It is part of our culture. And I am so happy to have witnessed these skills grow and develop in the young men and women before you today.”
Carpenter closed with some words of wisdom from Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss — “Don't cry because it's over. Smile, because it happened.”
Amelia Grace Jarell and Keith Badger delivered the valedictory and salutatory addresses, and the presentation of special awards followed.
Eagle Academy Director Nicki Chewning presented the first two awards.
“It is my privilege this year to present the Parker Merrow award to the graduating senior who has shown the most improvement during his or her four years at Kennett High School,” she said. “This year's recipient received an overwhelming number of votes by faculty and staff who have witnessed the growth, resilience and resourcefulness that this young woman has demonstrated in her time at Kennett High School.”
Stevie Bridges is this year’s honoree.
Chewning then presented the Eagle Academy’s first Eagle Award to Connor Quint.
"The first-ever recipient is a young man who returned to Eagle Academy this fall with a renewed commitment to himself and to his goal of earning his diploma. He took on a full course load and put tremendous effort into both his studies and his full-time employment.”
Carpenter followed with the presentation of four Principal’s Awards to Dennis Fligg, Hannah Frittenburg, Nathan Grames and Jackson Ogren.
“Each year, there are between three and five recipients of this award,” he said. “The Principal’s Award has several different criteria, but ultimately is meant to highlight students that have done an outstanding job in their four years at Kennett High School. This may include overcoming barriers that presented challenges to their success. In other cases, it might be that the student is a positive role model and an influence on students at Kennett High School. Additionally, it could be that the student represents Kennett as an ambassador, whether in our community or between schools. These students, simply put, are exemplars of the Kennett graduate."
MWV Career and Technical Director Virginia Schrader announced Dom Jones as this year’s winner of the George T. Davidson Jr. Spirit of Kennett Award. The award is presented to the senior “who has made the greatest contribution to school spirit, demonstrated great character, sportsmanship on and off the field and receives great respect from the faculty and peers.”
“I am much privileged to have known this young man since he was born and have had the pleasure of watching him grow and mature through the years,” Schrader said. “He started his Kennett career as a Little Eagle in our preschool and has soared higher and higher ever since. This young man embodies everything we could hope for in a leader — integrity, courage, compassion and humility. His enthusiasm for life and his commitment to school, sports, friends and family is nothing short of remarkable.”
Dr. Therese Davison and the KHS Band closed with a sensational rendition of the Kennett Fight Song in a virtual video pieced together by Bill Edmunds at Valley Vision, managing to sync about 24 students all on the same note.
Graduation the next day received two enthusiastic thumbs up from members of the Kennett High Class of 2020 and organizers of the ceremony that was held on the summit of Cranmore Resort.
The day featured the bulk of the class riding 2,000 feet on the Skimobile Express quad chairlift to the summit for the presentation of diplomas. Unlike previous graduations for the Eagles, which were either held in the Gary Millen Stadium or the Peter Ames Gymnasium if it rained.
