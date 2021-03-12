CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team is one win away from bringing home the school's third state championship in the sport and joining the 1989 and 2010 teams with a banner in the rafters of the Peter Ames Gymnasium.
The Eagles ran their current unbeaten streak to 15 straight wins with a thrilling 51-50 overtime victory over previously undefeated Hanover in the Division II state semifinals at Bedford High School on Thursday night.
Senior Maddie Stewart, whose last game before this season was two years ago when KHS and Hanover met in the state championship game (Hanover won 52-41), hit the winning basket with 6 seconds to play in OT.
“I think the girls had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “I don’t think anyone outside of the Mount Washington Valley thought we had a chance to stay in the game let alone win.”
He added: “This group just never quits. I couldn’t be prouder of them. They are a team in every sense of the word and have been that way since day one, and I don’t think they’re done yet.”
The Eagles, coached by Meader and assistant Steve Cote, include senior tri-captains Ella Chandler, Sierra Parsons and Stewart, along with fellow seniors Jaelin Cummings and Mariah Parker; junior Sam Habert; sophomores Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias and Kaylee McLellan; and freshmen Kaley Goodhart, Sydney Shaw and Sam Sidoti.
Hanover (15-1) were seen as the favorites in this Final Four by many hoop pundits. Funny, none of the pundits talked to the girls from Conway.
The Marauders jumped out to an 11-5 lead in a fast-paced first quarter, but Sierra Parsons had a rebound putback with 1:36 left in the opening frame to pull KHS to within four, 13-9. That keyed a more than 6-minute stretch where the Eagles went on a 12-0 run and proved they weren’t going anywhere.
Stewart hit a scoop shot to open the second quarter; Sydney Shaw hit a jumper; Goodhart hit a soft floater in the lane; Stewart made a baseline layup and Parsons hit a turnaround jumper with a soft kiss of the glass to put Kennett ahead 19-13. with 3:29 to play in the half.
Hanover closed the quarter with its best stretch of the night with an 8-0 run in the final 2 minutes on a three-pointer by senior Charlotte Johnson; a layup by Stella Galanes; and a three-pointer by Melissa Whitmore.
The Marauders led 23-21 at the break.
The teams swapped the lead five times in the third quarter, with Galanes giving Hanover a one-point lead, 34-33, heading into the fourth frame, when she came up with a steal and drove in for a layup with 11 ticks left in the period.
Kennett opened the fourth quarter with Stewart banking in a long three-pointer from the top of the arch with 6:55 left in regulation time.
The Marauders regained the lead on buckets by Nina Sabian and Jane Lackley.
The Eagles responded with a 6-0 run (a Shaw free throw; Chin with an off glass runner; Sidoti with a jumper in the lane; and Stewart hit a foul shot) to take a 42-38 lead with 2:05 to play.
Galanes cut the lead to a point, 42-41, when she tickled the twine with a three-pointer with 1:31 left. Nine seconds later, she forced a steal and converted a layup to give the Marauders their final lead of the night.
With 1:04 remaining, Stewart drove the left baseline and scored, putting the hometown flock in front, 44-43.
Shaw extended the lead to 45-43 when she knocked down a foul shot with 27 seconds to play.
The Marauders knotted the game with 18 seconds left in regulation when Lackley hit two clutch free throws to send the contest to a 4-minute overtime period.
Kennett took the lead to open the extra session when Shaw feathered a perfect no-look pass to Parsons for a layup with 3:35 left.
Shaw tacked onto the lead with a free throw at the 2:20 mark, but Hanover’s Galanes made a layup with 51 seconds to play to cut the lead to 48-47.
After Shaw made one of two from the charity stripe with 41 seconds remaining, giving KHS a 49-47 lead, the Marauders took their final lead of the night when Whitmore buried a three-pointer to put Hanover up 50-49 with 20 seconds left.
The Eagles got the ball over half-court with 14 seconds to play and took a timeout. Out of the break, Parsons inbounded the ball to Chin, who dribbled to her right, found Stewart with a pass, and she drove the left baseline, put up a shot — with a host of Marauders around her — that fell through the hoop, and she was fouled with 6 ticks on the clock.
“Maddie is Maddie, she made it happen,” Meader said. “I’m really happy for Maddie after she lost last year to (a) knee injury; she worked tirelessly to get back on the court; she’s our leader.”
Stewart’s free throw caromed off the left side of the rim. Hanover recovered the ball and tried to make a long pass as time ran out and, as the horn sounded, the Eagles swarmed the court to celebrate.
Stewart led the Eagles with 18 points and 10 rebounds; Shaw added 11 points and three rebounds; Sidoti had eight points and 12 rebounds; Chin, eight points and five rebounds; Parsons, four points and three rebounds; and Goodhart, two points.
Galanes led Hanover with 18 points, while Whitmore had eight.
Kennett is scheduled to meet Bishop Brady (16-2) at Bedford High School on Sunday at 5 p.m. to play for the championship.
Concord's Bishop Brady beat Pelham (13-0), 59-50, in the semifinals on Thursday, also at Bedford High.
“Brady likes to turn the game into a track meet,” Meader said. “They like to run and shoot the three-pointer almost immediately. Hanover likes to run and try to get to the hoop. We’ll have to try to control the tempo, play our game, play great defense and make the most of our opportunities on offense. I know this group will be ready.”
There is some sad news for hoop fans who have been able to follow the games live over the internet and live-streamed through Valley Vision (Channel 3). Rick West of Valley Vision shared Friday afternoon:
“Due to NHIAA regulations regarding live broadcasts of any state championship game, only the National Federation of High Schools Network may broadcast this game live. Valley Vision will be there and covering the game, but only for a delayed broadcast, beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Channel 3.
“We will also be streaming to the Valley Vision website and to the Valley Vision Facebook page over the course of next week. Again, this is due to NHIAA restrictions for championship games.”
“We were really hoping that given the pandemic, we could broadcast live like we did in the football playoffs last fall and the hockey and boy’s and girl’s basketball playoffs this winter,” West said. “Sadly, the National Federation of High Schools Network said no.”
The National Federation of High Schools Network URL for Kennett' is tinyurl.com/bpt4ad3r. You will need to subscribe to NFHSN to view the game. The cost is $10.99.
“This will be the only way to watch this game live,” West said.
