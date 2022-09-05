CONWAY — An early morning head-on collision between a tractor trailer and an SUV closed East Main Street in Center Conway on Monday.
According to police, the woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed from Mill Street east to Old Mill Road. On scene were Conway police, N.H. State Police, Center Conway Fire Department, and Hurteau Towing and Recovery. The scene of the crash was on the new bridge just west of Snow Brook. The truck, bearing the U.S. Foods logo, was going westbound.
Center Conway Fire Chief Glenn Merrill, on scene at the crash, which took place at around 5:20 a.m., said former Center Conway Chief Ray Leavitt, who lives near by, heard the crash and called 911. Merrill said firefighters helped “extricate” someone from the SUV who was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway by Conway Ambulance.
“We used Jaws of Life spreaders and cutters to pop the driver’s side door open to get the single patient out,” said Merrill.
Conway Police Detective Sgt. Jonathan Hill said he couldn’t discuss the accident but the police would issue a press release later in the day.
At about 2 p.m., Police Chief Chris Mattei sent out a press release that said that officers were dispatched to a report of head-on collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle in the area of 2024 East Main St. in Center Conway (Route 302) at 5:19 a.m.
“Upon arrival, officers located a 2019 Toyota 4 Runner and a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer that were involved in the collision,” the press release said.
“The female operator and sole occupant of the Toyota 4 Runner was taken to Memorial Hospital with severe and life-threatening injuries. The operator of the tractor trailer unit and sole occupant appeared to be uninjured in the collision.
“The Conway Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called out to document and investigate the crash. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Jaymes Lapoint at (603) 356-5715. The names of the two operators involved are being withheld at this time.”
