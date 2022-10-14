By Jaimie Crawford, special to The Conway Daily Sun
Reprinted by permission of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Surrounded by 770,000 acres of White Mountain National Forest, this region comes alive in color throughout the fall months. To take in the vibrant changing of the leaves throughout the valley, hop in the car and make your way along any of these scenic drives. You’ll find scenic views, photo-ops, waterfalls and hiking trails.
Pinkham Notch
Driving Pinkham Notch via Route 16 takes you through a stunning mountain pass with views of the Presidential Range, and brings you to the eastern side of Mount Washington.
From North Conway, follow Route 16 north, through Pinkham Notch. On the other side of Route 16, you’ll make it to Gorham. You can connect to Routes 2 and 115 through Randolph to Crawford Notch, and circle back to North Conway for a 60-plus-mile loop.
But first make a stop at J-Town Deli, in Jackson. Serving breakfast and lunch, grocery items and ready-made dinners, J-Town is the quintessential general store. We recommend grabbing a large-and-in-charge breakfast sandwich made-to-order, or if you’re stopping for lunch, a favorite sandwich is the turkey chipotle club with bacon and chipotle mayo — insider tip, be sure to ask for it toasted!
Bring your breakfast or lunch on the road with you and save it to enjoy once you make it to Crystal Cascades. Located 10 miles up Route 16, Crystal Cascades is a waterfall located on the Tuckerman Ravine trail. Park at the AMC Joe Dodge Lodge, and in less than a mile you’ll come up to this waterfall with a drop of 90 feet.
Wildcat Mountain, Great Glen Trails and the Mt. Washington Auto Road are three attractions found along your drive on Route 16. With Wildcat offering scenic chairlift rides for a chance to see the Presidential Range from a whole new vantage point, and Great Glen Trails providing biking and walking trails as well as kayaking excursions, your day could be filled with outdoor adventure. The Mt. Washington Auto Road follows the twists and turns of the 7-plus-mile road up New England’s highest peak, Mount Washington, giving you the ultimate scenic drive.
Once you get to Gorham, and connect to Route 2, headed west, you’ll drive through this quaint village. One of the first things you’ll see is a huge park that is known for hosting live music, farmer’s markets and festivals throughout September and early October. Take a break from the car, and walk the village.
Seven miles back on Route 16, headed south, you can make plans to stay overnight at The Glen House hotel, which is surrounded by mountains with stunning views, high quality lodging and The Notch House Grille. It’s a great landing spot for families looking to take advantage of the activities of Great Glen Trails and the Auto Road, as it is right next-door.
It’s also a great jumping off point if you’re looking to make your way back
up to Gorham to rent e-bikes from Northeast ATV and ride the 32-mile Presidential Rail Trail; or play a round of golf at the Androscoggin Valley Country Club.
Pinkham Notch is a scenic drive that provides the opportunity to take advantage of everything Mt. Washington Valley has to offer. Take on scenic views, outdoor adventure, and family attractions as you drive your way through the White Mountains.
The Kanc
The Kancamagus Highway is one of New England’s most famous scenic drives. This 32-mile stretch of highway travels east on Route 112, from Conway to Lincoln. It’s a winding road speckled with awe-inspiring views, surrounded by White Mountain National Forest, vibrantly colored trees during fall foliage, waterfalls, rivers and more. After you take on this heritage scenic drive, you can refer to it as “The Kanc,” which is what most locals affectionately call it.
There are many ways to take on this scenic byway, including making it part of your route to the valley from I-93, where you can take Exit 32 at North Woodstock and Lincoln. You can also access it at its half-way point from Bear Notch Road that originates in Bartlett.
We’ll start by heading east from Lincoln. You’ll travel this rolling road with tight turns and reach high elevations. Make a stop at any of the scenic vistas you come across. You’ll see parking lots to your left and right as you drive that signify an overlook.
As you reach the lower half, be on the lookout for Sabbaday Falls. This waterfall is a .3-mile walk in on a hard, dirt trail. Parking is paid by cash at self-pay stations. Your short hike brings you Sabbaday Falls, which is made up of three falls that plunge a total of 35 feet. A walking bridge helps you navigate the falls to see them from multiple angles. The falls are open May through October.
There are also the Rocky Gorge and Lower Falls. Rocky Gorge sits 2 miles above Lower Falls, and helps to feed them. Lower Falls offers a more serene scene with fast and slow-moving water in small falls and small sandy beaches.
At the end, the Kancamagus Highway spits you out in Conway. Take a left at the light to head onto Route 16 North, and make your way into Conway, and North Conway.
Of course, in Conway, you must stop at Tuckerman Brewing Co. This brewery is a real OG of the valley, and has been brewing beer for 25 years. With a fleet of beer named after distinct features of Mt. Washington Valley, such as its “Headwall Alt,” which is a German Style Brown and a nod to the famously known Tuckerman Ravine backcountry ski experience.Tuckerman Brewing has six flagship beers on draft, seltzer, and rotating season specials.
It also has an outdoor beer garden with corn hole, and the option to order small plates and lite bites. ng Company is family-friendly, please note that you’re advised to leave your dog at home.
Crawford Notch
Crawford Notch can be accessed from North Conway, via Route 302, headed west; and it can connect from Pinkham notch via routes 2 and 115. Those looking to plan a scenic drive can combine both notches for a full day of scenic views and adventure.
Whichever route you take to explore Crawford Notch, you’ll discover over 5,000 acres of protected land that is dedicated to hiking, fishing, waterfalls, and more.
One way to touch on every aspect that a scenic drive through Crawford Notch has to offer is by starting at Bretton Woods. This mountain adventure center is part of the Omni Mount Washington Resort, and acts as a mecca of mountain fun in both summer and fall, offering an action packed three-hour zip-line canopy tour, scenic gondola rides in what is New Hampshire’s largest gondola, lunch in the mountain top Rosebrook Lodge and more.
You can also make a stop at the Ray Burton Scenic Overlook, just minutes from Bretton Woods, that provides a stunning view of the Omni Mount Washington Resort, one of New Hampshire’s grand hotels, with the Presidential Mountain Range in the background. A stop at the hotel for lunch or a beverage is another way to take in the beautiful mountain views.
As you continue down Route 302, you will formally enter Crawford Notch, where you will be notified by a state park sign. The AMC Highland Center will be on your right (if you are driving south), as well as the train tracks that the Conway Scenic Railroad follows for its iconic Mountaineer Excursion from
North Conway through Crawford Notch.
Known for having over 40 hikes and 10 waterfalls within its grounds, as you drive deeper into Crawford Notch State Park, you’ll see signage for one of its more well known waterfall hikes, Arethusa Falls. This waterfall is 2.8 miles and dog friendly, as long as dogs are kept on a leash. This trail is rated as moderate with some unstable ground made by rocks and roots. Appropriate footwear in the form of sneakers or hiking shoes should be considered.
From Arethusa Falls, you have 30 more minutes of road ahead of you before entering North Conway Village. Enjoy the mountain scapes and the winding Saco River that follows you from Crawford Pond as you make your way through route 302. You’ll also pass by Notchland Inn, which is situated almost across from the Mount Crawford trail-head. Tucked in the White Mountains, Notchland Inn is a fantastic option for couples looking to plan a romantic getaway centered around outdoor adventure, and peace and tranquility. A four-course fine dining experience is served five nights a week, and breakfast is a part of each guest’s stay.
As you continue on this last stretch of Route 302, before entering North Conway, end it with locally brewed beer at Ledge Brewing Company. Specializing in beers that perfectly compliment a day of outdoor adventure, you’ll enjoy the fun vibe of this brewery. With seating indoors and out, all you have to do is choose from its fleet eight handcrafted brews, and sit back and relax!
After all this adventure, you’re going to need to refuel, and there are plenty of restaurants between Ledge Brewing Company and your hotel, that can satisfy any craving.
For complete trip planning resources and information call 800-367-3364 (800-DO-SEE-NH) to talk to a Mt Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce rep.
Jaimie Crawford is marketing manager for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.