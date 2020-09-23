Jerry Knirk, Susan Ticehurst, and Chris McAleer are pleased to announce two Zoom listening sessions for the voters of Carroll County District 3 (Madison, Albany, Tamworth and Freedom) on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m.
Ticehurst and Knirk are the incumbent Democratic state representatives in District 3. McAleer is running for the floterial state representative seat (District 7) from which Ed Butler is retiring and for whom residents of District 3 can also vote.
You have probably attended many candidate nights where the candidates tell you how great they are. We feel that it is even more important to listen to the voters. These events will be your opportunity to tell us your thoughts and concerns and ask us questions. These events are open to everyone — Republicans, independents, and Democrats — and are being offered at two different times for your convenience. For the safety of the public, they will be held on Zoom rather than in person.
To participate in either meeting, email Knute Ogren, Chair of the Carroll County NH Democrats at knute4nh@yahoo.com. You'll receive the Zoom link on the day of the meeting.
