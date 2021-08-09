GORHAM — In the 43 years since Alberta Leeman disappeared in her blue Pontiac sedan on a rainy July night, the case continued to baffle police and family members.
She left her School Street apartment on July 26, 1978, with no identification and no money. Her pocketbook was hanging on a doorknob in the bedroom with $64.19 in cash and her driver’s license. Her clothes, suitcases, checkbook and even house key were in the apartment.
On the 20th anniversary of her disappearance, The Berlin Sun interviewed then-Gorham Police Lt. John Lapierre, who worked on the case, and Leeman’s sister-in-law, Lillian Yeaton, and her husband Alvin Yeaton.
The three said on the night she disappeared Leeman spoke by phone to granddaughter, Roxanne MacLean of Gilman, Vt., shortly after 6 p.m.
MacLean told police her 63-year-old grandmother was in a good mood. Lillian Yeaton, who has since passed away, said she and her husband saw Leeman drive by their house on Gorham Hill early that evening.
She said she assumed her sister-in-law was going to visit her daughter, Nancy, in Gilman, Vt., and that she would probably spend the night.
Leeman did not show up the next day for her job as a cleaner at a local hotel. But her disappearance didn’t arouse concern until the days stretched on. Yeaton said she notified Gorham police on Aug. 5 and went with them to check Leeman’s second-floor apartment at the corner of Main and School Streets. Gorham police notified state police of her disappearance the following day.
Leeman’s husband had died fairly recently and she had moved into the apartment a short time before her disappearance.
Yeaton said her sister-in-law had left her bath towels on the bathroom floor and some clothes were found draped over a chair. She also had not picked up her new dentures, which she had told Yeaton she was anxious to get. Otherwise, the apartment was normal and there were no signs of a struggle.
Gorham police soon filed a missing-person report. Leeman’s picture and vital information were posted through the state and publicized in the media. Lapierre said the vehicle’s serial number was entered into the National Crime Information Center. Her bank accounts were examined to see if there had been unusual purchases or withdrawals.
A search was made of the White Mountains region by N.H. Fish and Game, U.S. Forest Service, Appalachian Mountain Club, police and local volunteers. Lapierre said he checked all the back roads in the area as well.
Don Provencher of Gorham, a former state police dispatcher, took a strong interest in the case and until his death in 2015, worked with family members to publicize it. He tried to interest TV’s “Unsolved Mysteries” in featuring it. Reporters could expect calls from Provencher on anniversaries of Leeman’s disappearance.
It appears the mystery has finally been solved with the discovery of Leeman’s submerged car in the Connecticut River in Lancaster, but law enforcement authorities await positive identification of the skeletal remains found within it before officially closing the case.
