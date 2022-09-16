08-18-21 Diana's Baths

People are seen visiting Diana’s Baths in August of 2021. The public is invited to take part in educational activities at the White Mountain National Forest site this weekend. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — In 2022, as visitation to outdoor spaces continues to grow exponentially, Diana’s Baths, located within the White Mountain National Forest, has been chosen to be a Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace organization.

From Thursday through Monday, Sept. 19, a Subaru/Leave No Trace Team will work with the White Mountain National Forest to provide area visitors, land managers, volunteers and the local community with information, service work and education to reduce impacts in the outdoors and continue protecting these public lands.

