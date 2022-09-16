CONWAY — In 2022, as visitation to outdoor spaces continues to grow exponentially, Diana’s Baths, located within the White Mountain National Forest, has been chosen to be a Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace organization.
From Thursday through Monday, Sept. 19, a Subaru/Leave No Trace Team will work with the White Mountain National Forest to provide area visitors, land managers, volunteers and the local community with information, service work and education to reduce impacts in the outdoors and continue protecting these public lands.
Through a nationwide nominations process, Leave No Trace selects Hot Spot locations each year.
These popular outdoor areas across the country have experienced heavy recreational use and human-created impacts, including excessive trash, damage to vegetation, trail erosion, disturbance to wildlife and more.
Hot Spots empower people to be the solution to these impacts in their communities, an essential objective of the Leave No Trace organization.
“Hot Spot locations are heavily damaged areas but can recover with the help of a motivated community and an encompassing infusion of Leave No Trace programming," said Dana Watts, executive director of the Leave No Trace organization..
"Centered around training, these efforts include a series of targeted workshops for local land managers, partners and volunteers, as well as community outreach events for the public conducted by expert Leave No Trace educators,” she said
“Our goal is to put these Hot Spot areas on the road to recovery, while also creating aspirational guidance and recommendations for public lands across the globe.”
“We are happy to partner with the Carroll County Conservation District to host this event as a way of highlighting the impacts of high visitation at Diana’s Baths,” said Jim Innes, District Ranger for the Saco Ranger District.
“This site is a year-round destination and sees heavy traffic in the summer months,” Innes said.
"The goal of this event is to help educate partners, local community, and visitors about the impacts that high use can have on the landscape and how to reduce the negative effects."
The following events are free and open to the public and people of all ages are encouraged to attend.
Today: Abenaki History of Diana’s Baths from 10 a.m.-noon at Diana’s Baths on West Side Road in North Conway.
This event will include a historical and cultural presentation, along with Abenaki stewardship practices that will be led by a local Tribal group as we walk along the trail of Diana’s Baths. A craft table will be set up near the beginning of the trail at Diana’s Bath. For more information, contact Carroll County Conservation District at (603) 447-2771.
Sunday, Sept. 18: Stewardship Service Project 1-4 p.m. at Diana’s Baths.
This stewardship project will include brushing in user-created trails and litter cleanup. Learn about and how to apply the seven principles of Leave No Trace while assisting in light maintenance and rehabilitation of Diana’s Baths. Consider bringing safety gloves and closed-toe shoes to this event. For more information, contact the Saco Ranger Station (603) 447-5448.
The Leave No Trace organization is a national non-profit organization that protects the outdoors by empowering everyone through science, training, and simple guidelines. Their Subaru/Leave No Trace Team members are mobile teams of educators who provide hands-on educational outreach to individuals and groups across the U.S. Learn more at LNT.org.
The Carroll County Conservation District assists in coordinating and implementing resource and environmental programs at the local level in cooperation with federal and state agencies and the private sector. They work with landowners, such as the White Mountain National Forest, in addressing issues such as erosion, water quality, and waste management.
National forests were established to provide clean water sources and continuing forest resources for the nation while protecting and managing the land for future generations. The Forest Service manages these public lands to conserve resources through a balance of activities and uses, including wildlife habitat, Wilderness, recreation, clean water, timber and forest products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.