JACKSON — Despite eventual showers, there was a good turnout Sunday for the 31st running of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wildquack Duck Race and Music Festival.
After a pandemic pause in 2020, the event this year actually set a record for rubber duck ticket sales, according to Kathleen Flammia, executive director of the chamber, who said 1,700 regular duck tickets were sold at $5 each and 130 Olympic duck tickets sold at $20 each.
“The first-place prize of $1,300 for the Olympic ducks went to a family from Pelham," she said. "All 25 of our ‘big ducks’ sold out, at $100 a piece, with the winners, Teri and Fred Leach of Illinois and Jackson, donating their $1,000 prize back to the chamber, which we truly appreciate.
Flammia said a family from Massachusetts won the regular duck prize of $1,000.
The last-place duck prize was a mountain bike, valued at $700 and donated by event sponsor Paul Mayer of Black Bear Realty. It was won by a person from Berlin, Flammia said.
Major event sponsors were Black Bear Realty and the Wentworth, a Country Inn.
On the village green, music was performed by Al “The Rev” Shafner and Dennis & Davey. There were also food trucks and an artisans’ table.
This year, the rubber ducks were released from Jackson Memorial Bridge instead of its traditional start higher up on the Wildcat River due to low water levels. Volunteer stewards helped the rubber ducks navigate the river currents to the finish line.
For more information, go to jacksonnh.com or call (603) 383-9356.
