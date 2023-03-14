CONCORD — Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said a new law that allows town meeting voting to be postponed two weeks during weather emergencies was used in about 77 precincts Tuesday as a Nor’easter swept through the state.
It took out power in Weare and a few other polling places, but things were mainly quiet, Scanlan said.
The state has 221 towns and 25 unincorporated places along with various school and fire districts that vote annually on the second Tuesday in March.
While some surrounding schools were closed due to snow totals that included the jackpot, New Ipswich, which got a reported 27 inches of snow, voting went on in most Carroll County towns, where the snow totals were far less than in the southern part of the state.
Those towns included Freedom, where 41 out of 43 articles passed at town meeting. Articles 41, pertaining to accepting Friedman Road, and 42 about paving a portion of Broad Bay Road failed for lack of having a specific dollar amount
Voters at Freedom Town Meeting Tuesday were shuttled by the fire department from Freedom Elementary’s parking lot to town hall all day.
Albany was to have its town and school meetings Tuesday night (after press deadline). The biggest issue is Article No. 6 on the school warrant. asking if residents are in favor of terminating the K-6 tuition agreement that expires in June 2026 with Conway. This would provide the three-year notice as required in the existing tuition agreement.
In Bartlett, where according to Moderator Norman Head, turnout was fairly low, voters Tuesday chose between three candidates for one selectman’s seat. Tom Dewhurst and Ronald Munro are seeking the three-year term. Ray Hodgkins said he wanted to withdraw but didn’t do so in time to remove his name from the ballot.
Results from Bartlett and other towns that voted will appear in upcoming editions of the Sun.
The Sun reported that Effingham would vote, but in fact that town moved its election to March 28.
In Madison, there was a race for selectman between Lucas Jesseman and Adam Price.
In Ossipee, 225 voters had cast ballots by about 2:40 p.m., according to Deputy Town Clerk Trish Hodge. Moderator Katy Bedley said turnout is low.
There were three contested races on the Ossipee town ballot. Selectman Jonathan Smith was being challenged for his three-year seat by political newcomer R. Christopher Templeton. There was also a race for two three-year terms on the planning board between Brian Ames, Condict Billings and incumbent Ash Fischbein.
Running for two three-year library trustee seats were incumbent DorisAnn Allenson, Linda Hatfield, Diana Meyer and R. Christopher Templeton.
Scanlan said this is not the first time there have been recent issues with the weather and town meeting voting day. He said he could think of at least three cases including one in which former Secretary of State Bill Gardner said there was nothing in law to allow for voting postponement.
Scanlan said the Legislature then created RSA 669:1, the law that allows for rescheduling if the National Weather Service issues a weather event warning and “which the moderator reasonably believes may cause the roads to be hazardous or unsafe, or if an accident, fire, natural disaster, or other emergency occurs.”
By law, he said all postponements are for two weeks, which means they will be rescheduled for March 28.
Scanlan said in past training for election workers, there has been an emphasis on preparations in the event that the polling place loses power.
“We have strongly suggested there be a backup plan with access to a generator,” Scanlan said. Ballot counting devices have a battery capacity of four hours built in and if the power does not come back on within that time span, the workers can create a ballot box to collect the ballots and then run them through the machine when the power or supplemental power returns to the machines, Scanlan said.
Reporter Lloyd Jones and InDepthNH.org reporter Paula Tracy contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.