CONWAY — A mostly rain-soaked weekend didn’t dampen all the Independence Day activities put on pause in 2020 due to the pandemic. The town caught a break: Cloudbursts held off Sunday afternoon long enough for a short but sweet parade to take place in Conway Village and rain that fell later let up in time for a grand fireworks show in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
Despite earlier rain, Jackson’s fireworks took place Friday evening before an appreciative crowd.But Tamworth’s Friday festivities were canceled and rescheduled for this Saturday.
Of the Conway parade, Parks and Rec Director John Eastman said: “People really wanted that parade, and we received nothing but positive comments. There were people lining both sides of the route, which was great to see.”
Due to construction, the parade’s route started at Hillside Avenue near the Conway Village Cemetery and went down Washington Street before turning left onto Main Street, passing the Conway Public Library, where a good crowd gathered to view it, before heading north up Route 16 and terminating at Conway Marketplace.
The Conway procession was led by new Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei, accompanied by retired Chief Ed Wagner. “Chief Wagner said he wanted to make sure that Chief Mattei did it right,” Eastman joked.
Participants included American Legion Posts 46 and 95; the MWV Band; Conway Recreation department pulled by Lynch’s Landscaping; the Smith Homestead of Stow, Maine; Kennett High Ice Eagles; and Miss MWV Teen Lillian Chick, 17, of Tamworth accompanied by 2020 Miss MWV Teen Ella Fecteau, 16, of Center Conway; and a second convertible carrying this and last year’s runners-up.
The parade also included the Blake Farm; Operation Hat Trick; state Rep. Karen Umberger and husband Jim Umberger; Carroll County Democrats; the MWV Republican Committee; and a Trump supporter who passed out copies of the Constitution.
Local fire departments were the last, blaring their sirens and causing many youngsters to clap their hands over their ears.
“I thought it was a great parade,” said Aaron Snell, gathered in front of the Conway Public Library with wife, Adrienne, and children Kaden, 7, and Hadley, 5.
However, other Sunday events fell victim to the rain. Parades in Bartlett and Fryeburg, Maine, were canceled, as was music at Tuckerman Brewing Co.
Eastman said after checking the weather radar, which called for clearing at 8 p.m., he made the decision to go ahead with the Atlas fireworks show scheduled for 9:30 p.m. in North Conway. It was a spectacular half-hour enjoyed by an estimated 5,000 people in Schouler Park.
Chief Mattei said traffic control worked well, with streets cleared by about 10:30 p.m. Two DUI arrests were recorded toward the end of the fireworks, and 21 juveniles were arrested at an under-age drinking party on Brownfield Road in Center Conway at 11 p.m. Those individuals will be arraigned Sept. 7, Mattei said.
In Bartlett, controversy raged over the cancellation of the Hellen Hayes Memorial Fourth of July Parade at 11 a.m. Selectmen Gene Chandler, Vicky Garland and Gus Vincent deferred the decision to Annette Libby, head of the Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association.
Libby said in 14 years of running the parade, this was the first time they had to deal with rain and she was concerned for the safety of walkers.
Her decision drew the ire of veteran Karl Chandler and others, with Chandler posting critical comments on Facebook. Libby said if Chandler wants to be in charge of patriotic parades, selectmen should let him do it. “I spent five months working on this parade. It takes a lot of work. If he feels he can do it, let him.”
Garland said although she was disappointed the parade was canceled, at least Mary Miller and helpers got to present their strawberry shortcake at the Bartlett Congregational Church. She said the Bartlett Historical Society also hosted its planned open house.
Of their parade cancellation in Fryeburg, no one from the town was available for comment on Monday.
Up in Gorham, a carnival midway, patriotic parade and fireworks on Saturday were canceled by the rain, but the midway amusements and parade were rescheduled for Sunday and went off without a hitch.
